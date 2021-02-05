Susan and I got our first COVID-19 shots this past week. We were very lucky and called at the right time. We were on a few different lists and early one morning Susan saw an email from Grand Strand Medical Center to sign up for the shot. We went online and both got an appointment for later that same day.
When we got to the hospital, they asked when we signed up. We told them a few hours ago, but they said we were one of a few lucky people who signed up that morning. They had a few extra vials they needed to use. The process was very organized and took about an hour (that’s with sitting for a mandatory 15 minutes after receiving the shot). You sit in a room with a nurse with an EpiPen in case of any allergic reactions to the vaccine. We had no bad reaction to the first shot. We go back on Feb. 13 for our second. I will let you know how that goes.
Homeowners in The Farm should have received a letter from Waccamaw Management company titled “A Call for Candidates”. There will be three seats open this year on the HOA board. If you wish to run for the board, fill out the enclosed application form and submit it by Monday, Feb. 15, before 5 p.m. This will ensure that nominations will appear on the proxy, which will accompany the formal notice. You must be in good standing to serve on the HOA board.
Next week, the committees will once again be meeting. The first is the grounds committee on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. in the activity center. Next is the activity committee, which also meets in the activity center on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Feb. 11, the HOA board will hold a meeting in the amenity center starting at 9:30 a.m. The HOA meets in the amenity center because all the needed information is located in the office upstairs. They have easy access to any questions that may arise.
I have been writing this column for over 12 years. I will start my 13th year in March. Most people I talk to tell me they read all the community writers’ columns to see what other communities are doing. This is how we all got ideas from one another on activities and other items of interest. I mentioned I did not attend the civic association meeting, so I am taking some information from last week’s Chronicle about the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard and the multipurpose paths that will run beside it.
It seems to me not only are the paths too close to the road but there seems to be a drop off on the other side of the path in some locations. Bike riders must be very careful on certain stretches of the path. These drop offs seem to be from a foot to five or six feet. Be careful.
Drivers on Wheatfield Drive, remember the elementary school will be opening on a regular schedule on Monday.
On the lighter side …
I was thinking about how people read the Bible a lot more as they get older. Then it dawned on me, they are cramming for their finals.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to ronaldtagliabue @gmail.com. Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.