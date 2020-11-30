The Farm HOA board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the amenity center.
It was reported there was damage to the fence on Wheatfield that was fixed by our maintenance man.
Debra Shovlin will be The Farm representative to the Santee Cooper light pole committee. They are looking into purchasing or a lower rental fee from Santee Cooper. New solar lights have been added to our flag poles.
The irrigation system on Mill Street that was damaged by the road work has been repaired by the county. Expenses incurred by The Farm will be sent to the county.
A new fountain has been installed in the pond on Mill Street.
New door closers will be installed in the amenity center and the activity center. New chairs and tables for the activity center have arrived.
The entrances have, once again, been over seeded. This will keep our entrances green all winter.
Under new business, the budget for 2021 has been approved and is presently at the printers. For the first time in approximately 10 years there will be a dues increase. That’s the bad news.
The good news is a new Spectrum contract has been signed and that will help all residents of The Farm, homeowners and renters alike. Under the new contract, all Farm residents will receive free internet and more. This can save the average resident between 40-$60 a month, far overshadowing the dues increase. You will receive a letter from Spectrum explaining what you have to do. Please read it carefully, this will all go into effect Jan. 1, 2021. The budget will be sent out to homeowners the first week of December.
A few residents from Picket Fence Lane were at the meeting to discuss their displeasure with the proposed medical facility coming very close to their property. The board was also notified due to some common property coming within the radius of the proposed new hospital.
The board will be watching closely the upcoming meeting of the Horry County Planning Commission.
At this time, the exact location has been changed twice. With over 1,500 homes in The Farm, it is hard to know the true feelings of the community.
Everyone can surely see the advantages of having an emergency room so close to your home.
The other side of the story is the possibility of flooding to the homes on Picket Fence Lane due to the large footprint caused by the new hospital.
Secondly is the noise and congestion to an already busy intersection between International Drive and Wheatfield Drive. This is a nightmare in the morning rush hour due to the school traffic trying to make left hand turns onto International Drive.
The next meeting of the Horry County Planning Commission will be held on the second floor of the Horry County Government and Justice Building at 1301 Second Ave. in Conway on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions for the Commission, you can call 843-915-5340.
The activity committee will be accepting Toys 4 Tots items on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the activity center.
The committee is trying to set a definite date to bring back the popular Sip and Paint. They plan on painting wine glasses. They will also have to cut the classes in half due to social distancing concerns. I will keep you informed when this has been approved.
I hope you all had a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We decided to cancel our get together with family due to Covid. This is a very hard time for everyone.
Stay safe and wear your masks, whether the county council says to or not. I personally will follow the wiser decisions made by Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway and others.
Words of wisdom by Henny Youngman: A computer once beat me in chess, but it was no match for me in kick boxing. Women spend more time wondering what men are thinking, than men do thinking.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to rontagliabue@ gmail.com.
Till next time.
