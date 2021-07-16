Last weekend someone told me the entrances on Carolina Forest Boulevard had been leveled off. If you had a Corvette or any low-bodied car, you were forced to use the Wheatfield entrance. Coming home at night was also a problem. If you didn’t see the drop and hit it too fast, you could do damage to your car. I took a ride last Sunday morning and saw the entrances had been leveled off and the light on Farmers Rest was blinking. Work has also begun on River Oaks Drive for the new shopping center. I am writing this column on Sunday, so much of the work at the intersection of River Oaks and Carolina Forest Boulevard should be completed by now, according to their schedule. The most important item is to get the light working so we can use that entrance before school starts.
For those of you from the northeast, we are finally getting a 7- Eleven here in the Myrtle Beach area. Three are either under construction or are scheduled to soon be built: one in Murrells Inlet and the other two closer to us. One will be on U.S. 501 west of Coastal Carolina University and the other will be on the corner of 82 Parkway and North Kings Highway. 7-Eleven is the largest chain in the convenience retail industry. Can WAWA be far behind?
The activity committee held its first evening kettle bell class. Thank you Dottie White for volunteering to lead the class. If you are interested, contact Debra Shovlin at 607-240-9845 or ddolphin323@gmail.com. You can also watch the Farm Activity Committee page on Facebook for future classes.
Last week, I mistakenly said I would report on the grounds committee and HOA meetings. I was a week ahead of schedule. They were this week and I will report on them next week.
The small pool had to be closed for a few hours last week. Plaster at the bottom of the pool was chipping away. Repairs were completed quickly and the pool opened a few hours later.
As president of the HOA board, I had to accept the resignation of a dear friend and longtime member of the board, Cici Ault. Cici has resigned for personal reasons. She felt she could not give her all, at this time, to the community. I am sure she will return at some future date. Cici was one of the original homeowners appointed to the board by DR Horton in 2011. She previously had been the grounds committee chairperson and was one of the key people who worked very hard to make our community the first Firewise community in Carolina Forest. As a registered nurse, her opinion was valuable to the board during the pandemic. Good luck and come back soon.
On the lighter side…
• I went for a job interview. The interviewer said, ‘Tell me something about yourself.’ I said, “I’d rather not. I really want this job.”
• Did you know ants never get sick? It’s because they have little antibodies. Stop groaning, I’ll try harder next week.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email me at ronaldtagliabue@ gmail.com. Till next time.
