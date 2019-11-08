Wow! That’s all I can say about Halloween in The Farm. I took my annual ride around the community to see how many trick or treaters we had. In all the 14 years I have lived here, I have never seen this many trick or treaters.
It took me over 20 minutes to circle Carolina Farms Boulevard. Our two pool parking lots were full, as was the sales office parking lot. Cars were parked all along Carolina Farms Boulevard from the clubhouse well past Picket Fence Lane. Cars were parked all around the circle and the streets were full of people.
I heard one of the local news stations did a five-minute segment on one of the Haunted Houses that was set up in The Farm.
I guess The Farm is the place to go for Halloween.
Saturday is the Veterans Day program. Last week, I mistakenly reported the start time as 9 a.m. The correct time is 11a.m. -1 p.m.
A few interesting facts about Veterans Day: It was originally called Armistice Day, and I remember that fact from my childhood.
Veterans Day is to honor all veterans or anyone who served in any branch of the military.
Memorial Day is to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Art in the Dark was held on Saturday, Nov. 2. for the children of The Farm. Thanks to retired art teacher Dave Koss for donating his time for the community children and adults.
Another bingo night is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 from 7 – 9 p.m. Don’t forget to contact Connie Gyrb at 773-544-3454 to reserve your spot.
The activity committee will decorate the clubhouse on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. If you have some time to come and help, it would be appreciated.
The Toys 4 Tots collection box is in the amenity center. You can stop by and drop off your gift anytime. Remember, please do not wrap the present.
Watch for the Christmas Craft Show and the holiday parade coming in December.
You may have noticed a new light on the community information board on Wheatfield Drive. Thanks go to ground committee chairman Paul Hoppes and our community handy man Young.
Upcoming meetings at The Farm:
The activity committee meets on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
The HOA board will meet on Monday, Nov. 18, at 9:30 a.m.
The grounds committee meets on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m.
The ARC meets on Monday, Nov. 25, at 8 a.m.
Golf winners for the last two weeks: Coming in at 6 under par was the team of Steve Filak, Lowell Marquette, Ray Long, Tom Griebec.
Second place went to Gus White, Glen Muzroll, Tom Connelly, and Ralph Cairl at 5 under par.
Last week’s winners were the team of Eric Johnson, Art Murray, John Enzor, and, Ken Knutson coming in at 7 under par.
Second place saw the team of Jerry O’Dell, Mike Borzellea, Dale Mosher, and Vin Gyrb coming in at 5 under par.
Last Saturday, The Farm Golf League had its last round of golf followed by an awards dinner.
The overall winner for the fall season was Lowell Marquette with 69 points. Second was Paul Hoppes with 67 points, and third place was George Bleicher with 65 points. See you all next spring.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com.
