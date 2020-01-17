The first activity committee meeting of 2020 was held on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Past activities were discussed.
The football party was not a success. They will be rethinking that for the future.
The committee came in under budget for 2019. Good job.
The Christmas Parade was a great success.
The new date for the canceled bingo will be Saturday, Feb. 1 from 7 – 9 p.m. You must reserve a seat. RSVP to 773-544-3454.
Sip and Paint is set for Saturday, Jan. 18.
There will be a special Valentine’s Day Sip and Paint held on Saturday, Feb. 15.
A poker night and a chili cook-off are also planned. More on these activities in the weeks to come.
A new date for the women’s self-defense class has not been determined at this time.
The monthly HOA and the grounds committee meetings were held this week. I will report on those next week.
A few weeks ago, I gave a history of The Farm’s HOA.
Another item of interest to many is, how did Brookberry come about and why do they have the beach club? You have to go back to the original starting date of The Farm to answer that question.
In 2004, DR Horton laid out plans for The Farm. It was submitted to the county for approval. Land Bank was the agent for International Paper who owned all this property. Horton started buying parts of The Farm in phases.
As they sold one phase, they would purchase another and start building.
This went along fine for years until the housing slow down.
Horton always had the first right of refusal when purchasing the phases for The Farm. When the slow down occurred, Horton was not sure whether they wanted to complete The Farm.
Land Bank pushed Horton to purchase phase 24, later called Brookberry. When Horton refused, Land Bank put the property up for sale in 2014. RS Parker purchased the property and started a community called Brookberry.
New plans had to be submitted to the county because the original drawings showed condos in that area. The county gave the approval to change from condos to single family homes. The county also stipulated that Brookberry must be part of The Farm, as per the original drawings.
In the original deed, there was an agreement that The Farm would be members of a beach club. Horton had fought this years before, and had come to a settlement with the beach club that they could opt out of the agreement.
RS Parker decided to keep the beach club in the deed. That is why the residents of Brookberry pay $20 more per month to belong to the beach club.
In the original drawings, there was to be a berm between the condos and the homes on Carolina Farms Boulevard.
With the rezoning to single homes, there was not enough common property to build the berm.
Horton and Parker agreed to put up a fence instead. I don’t remember who paid for what, but one paid for the fence and the other installed it.
RS Parker sold some homes and then sold the remaining lots to H&H Builders. RS Parker retained the common areas. Horton never gave up their first right of refusal again.
If you have any questions pertaining to The Farm, send them to me and I will try to answer them for you.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@ gmail.com.
Till next time.
