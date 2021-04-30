The grounds committee was out last Saturday placing the bricks around the monuments on Mill Street.
Joining chairman Paul Hoppes were Tom Connelly, Tom Gouker, John Schulgen and Paul Sapienza. Their work looks great. Now all that is left is for our landscaper to install more fill and plant the bushes and flowers. Thanks again to the grounds committee.
Saturday is our yard sale starting at 7 a.m. Rain date is May 8. Don’t forget next week is another "Sip and Paint" event. It is for the children and a parent. Ten children and 10 parents can come to each of the two sessions, one starting at 1 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m. Contact Dave Koss to register at 703-398-2526.
Saturday is a busy day. Along with the yard sale, it is the opening of both our pools. The large pool will be seven days a week and the small pool will only be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Last Saturday the board met with the pool guards to go over their duties and show them around our pools. Please follow the rules and remember the guards are just doing their job. If you have a problem entering the pool, you will be given a person to contact to find out why your card isn’t working.
State Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Carolina Forest, is working on legislation that would allow HOAs to open community pools and recreation centers without fear of a lawsuit. It is called the COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Law. The bill has already passed the House and will soon be sent to the governor for his signature. This will create liability protections for health care providers and businesses that follow public health guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These protections are retroactive to March 13, 2020.
With the warmer weather coming up, the management company wants you to know they will be out checking lawns, mail boxes, need for powerwashing of homes, etc. Please help keep our community looking good. If you receive a notice from the management company, you will have 10 days to correct the problem before receiving a fine. If you have a problem, you can contact the management company.
We have been informed that Santee Cooper will resume painting our light posts. They had started, but they postponed the work when the pandemic started.
I have been following the COVID numbers very closely, like most of you have probably done. There are many ways to do it, but I found one that lets me see what is happening in other areas of the country. I keep track of the numbers where my kids and other relatives live. If you use the Weather Channel app for your weather forecasts, you already know about this. If you don’t, download this app to your devices and add any city to your list. Scroll down to where it says “see the daily new coronavirus case numbers in your area.” Change the city and you will get the results. For example, I'm writing this on Sunday (April 25) and the number of new cases in Horry County was 24. The state had 693. My son in New Jersey had 280 in Bergen County and 4,858 in the state. Great way to keep track of other areas. Try it.
Words of wisdom…
• You know you are getting old when a recliner and a heating pad are your idea of a hot date.
• I just paid for a gym membership. My bank called to see if my credit card was stolen.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email me at ronaldtagliabue-@gmail.com. Stay safe and don’t give up your masks yet. Till next time.
