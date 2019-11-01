Once again, The Farm's Fall Festival was a huge success. All the committees worked together to make this a fun event for all the residents of The Farm.
The grounds committee was out to help with the set-up and the Neighborhood Watch was on hand to control the parking and roads.
Last but not least was the activity committee with many of the members on hand to run the games, hand out candy, etc.
The activity committee members who were on hand to run the games were chairwoman Christina Stanley, Tyler Gyrb, Vincent Gyrb, Debra Shovlin, Lynnly Willey, Rochelle Lind, Dan Lind, Valerei Stevens, Dave Koss, Georgie Koss, Debra Colletti, Marlene Filak, Stephen Filak, John Riley, and Connie Gyrb, aka the candy lady. These residents worked tirelessly from beginning to end of the event.
Lowell Marquette and Jim Hennessey were once again the hot dog chefs. I have to apologize because there were other workers at the food table, but I didn’t get their names.
Members of the Neighborhood Watch who worked the parking lots were chairman Gregg Markey, John Kearsley, Dusty Rhodes and Cici Ault.
Members of the grounds committee on hand for the set-up and break down were Juliana Powell, Bob Britton, Jerry Bouthet, Lowell Marquette, Jim Hennessey, Russel MacPherson, Al Fortmeier, Rick Riddle, Paul Sapienza, George Karaganeas, and members of the activity committee.
The children were given tickets at the different game sites. They then could bring the tickets inside and turn them in for presents.
There were two $25 gift certificates. Marcella Cavoli won one for guessing the amount of candy corn in the jar, and Cole Stevens won the other one for his donations to Toys 4 Tots.
Children also signed Christmas cards for our active military.
This is what makes this community so special, all our committees working together for the enjoyment of the residents.
I would estimate there were 40 or more people who contributed to make this a day to remember.
You can still drop off your gifts for Toys 4 Tots at the clubhouse. Please do not wrap the gifts.
Note to all residents: If the activity committee asks you to register for an event, please do so.
The parade had to be canceled due to a lack of participation. Soon after canceling, people called and said they planned on being in the parade. Please register so this won't happen again.
November schedule of events:
Nov. 2 at 7p.m. - Art in the Dark; Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon - Veterans Day social; Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. - activity committee’s monthly meeting; Nov. 16 the committee will start decorating the clubhouse for the upcoming holiday season.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue @gmail.com.
Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.