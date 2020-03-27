Editor’s note: This will be the last community column for several weeks as the newspaper responds to the impact of COVID-19. The column will return.
The Farm has shut down the amenity center, and all activity committee functions have been postponed due to the coronavirus. I hope we all get through this soon.
The board’s annual meeting has been changed from the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to the amenity center. Only key personnel are invited. There will be no open forum.
A second meeting will be held when it is determined to be safe for all to attend. At this second meeting, committee reports will be given.
The opening of the pools was set for April 1. As of this writing, no decision has been made. We are waiting for word from DHEC on when it would be safe to open the pools.
Last Saturday, my wife and I took a ride around Myrtle Beach. We rode through The Market Common, Broadway at the Beach, Tanger Outlets, Barefoot Landing, and the Alabama Theater.
It was strange seeing all these places on shutdown. It was almost like a ghost town.
We were glad to see residents taking this problem seriously. I’m not going to say much more on the issue because I am writing this column on Sunday, March 22, and the paper doesn’t come out till later in the week. I don’t know what might have changed by then. Stay safe, practice self-isolation, wash hands often.
God bless those who are on the front lines, our doctors, nurses, police, and anyone else who is helping to get supplies to our communities.
Enough about the virus.
I have a story to tell.
If you are a friend of mine on Facebook, you can stop here. You have seen this already.
While watching television the other day, I heard a crash in the dining room. I heard my wife say a few nasty words and realized she had broken something. It turns out she broke one of her porcelain figurines.
She said, “It’s a straight break and can be glued,” and asked if I would do it.
That was her second mistake. I said I would. She set everything up in the kitchen on her glass cutting board.
The first problem I had was with the glue. I had to keep snipping the tip till I finally got some to come out. I glued it back together and it looked fine. I told her to let it sit for a while.
A little later she went to get it, and I heard those same nasty words again. It seems the figurine was glued to the glass cutting board.
OK, so I had to re-glue it again. This time it worked.
The kicker is, when she went to use the scissors, they too were glued shut.
I have decided there is no pleasing this woman and I returned to my couch.
One of my friends on Facebook said it best: It was her fault, she broke it.
Trying to keep your sanity being cooped up together can become trying. We take rides just to get out of the house.
My wife is the energizer bunny, constantly on the go.
Me, not so much. To say the least, we are not on the same page. Amazingly, it has worked for 46 years.
One of my pet peeves was her overstocking of supplies. Well, it has finally paid off.
Prior to this whole problem with the virus, we had received our Costco rebate.
Susan went out and stocked up on toilet paper, paper towels and other non-perishable items.
She has been waiting for this moment for 46 years to say, “See, I told you.”
My latest project is a jigsaw puzzle. It’s a 1,000-piece puzzle. It took quite a while to just find the four corners. Then you have to get all the edges, sort by color and actually try and put this stupid thing together.
Better than doing nothing, but not much better. I’ll let you know if I complete it or throw it out. Keep tuned.
Please stay safe and I pray this is over soon.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to rontagliabue@ gmail.com.
Till next time.
