The board of directors held a cyber conference for its monthly meeting on Thursday night, Jan. 7. They approved modifications to the boat ramp at the clubhouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome.
Contact new 2021 co-presidents Liz DiCamillo and Debbie Green with questions at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com.
Due to clubhouse pandemic restrictions, contact new secretary Diane Colarik at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan to attend the meeting.
Helping Hand donation items needed are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, fruit, boxed cookies, peanut butter, and spaghetti.
There will be no January ladies’ luncheon.
Thursday, Jan. 21, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use the new 2021 ARB forms for new projects. These forms are available on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website, https://app.townsq.io. Use the website to learn about committee meetings and community events too.
Thursday, Jan. 21, the street lights committee meeting is scheduled. Due to the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call.
Tuesday, Jan.26, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Due to the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call.
Happy birthday wishes to Josh Chastain and Susan Masi.
This is an ideal time to prune roses, crepe myrtle and other trees and shrubs that are dormant. Azaleas, camellias and evergreens benefit from acidic fertilizer in mid-February. A high phosphate fertilizer helps pansies, violas and deciduous plants per www.scgardenguru.com.
If you have not already done so, turn off your outside irrigation valve at the curb if you have one. Put foam insulation on your outdoor faucets to protect them from freezing. Make sure that your windows are sealed tight.
Have your furnace inspected. Replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector as well as your smoke detectors.
Jan. 15-18 from noon- 8 p.m. will be Rivertown Ice Rink at Town Green at 200 Laurel St. in downtown Conway. The event is sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank.
A temporary synthetic ice surface is being provided for the event. Each skating session will be for one hour with the final one beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 per person including skate rental. There will be no advance sales.
Coastal Carolina University mens and womens basketball games may be viewed on ESPN+. Very limited single game tickets will be available. Season tickets are being rolled over to the 2021-2022 season.
Both the women’s and men’s Chanticleers teams have games against Georgia State University Panthers scheduled Friday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. These are home games played at HTC Center at 104 Founders Drive in Conway.
January 2021 classes being offered at Carolina Forest Recreation Center are line dancing, chair yoga, total body conditioning, burn ‘n build and various Zumba classes.
After school programming is available for coed ages 4-12 years old from 2:30-6 p.m. Due to the pandemic, they are limited to 12 children Mondays and Tuesdays and 12 other children Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Micro basketball is available for coed ages 4-5-year-olds from Jan. 18-March 1 on Mondays from 5:25-6:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, all Horry County schools and government offices, except Public Safety operations will be closed for these national holidays.
Jan. 18 ends the 14 days of virtual learning for students after returning to school post winter break.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, Coastal Carolina University spring semester classes begin.
January 20, Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at 7 p.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The speaker is Jason Thompson, Horry County Ride III Program coordinator. He can answer questions about the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project and discuss other future projects.
Thursday, Jan. 28 ends second quarter for Horry County school students who will be dismissed 2 1/2 hours early.
Friday, Jan. 29, Horry County teachers have a work/staff development day and students have a holiday. Any student holiday can be used as a make-up day if necessary due to inclement weather school closing on other dates.
Friday, Feb. 12 is the Chinese New Year. This will be the year of the ox.
Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8 a.m., the Beautify Carolina Forest group meet at Carolina Forest Recreation Center to do litter cleanup on local roads. Volunteers are needed and welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans will be more limited.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 is Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.
Have a safe and healthy week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
