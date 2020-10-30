Have a safe and happy Halloween.
Wednesday night, Oct. 21 was the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting.
Plantation Lakes resident and ad hoc street lights committee chairman Bob Sweet reported on progress. Oct. 14, he and representatives of six other HOAs met with seven Santee Cooper representatives for the first time at Santee Cooper headquarters with two state legislators, Rep. Tim McGinnis and Sen. Steven Goldfinch.
After the three-hour meeting, Bob requested an itemized Plantation Lakes cost breakdown justifying our high lease costs and a written summary of the meeting. They said they would provide this in a week.
Bob, the lights committee members, and other HOA representatives that attended the headquarters meeting are cautiously optimistic about hopefully meeting again in November.
Plantation Lakes resident and state representative Tim McGinnis is running for re-election.
Go vote on or before Nov. 3. Absentee voting at Carolina Forest Library ends Monday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.
The landscape committee meets Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
The Architectural Review Board meets Nov. 5 and 19 at 9 a.m. Meetings are still closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB Forms for new projects.
The board of directors meets privately Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ 12th annual Holiday Boutique chaired by social committee president Leslie Morgan.
The social committee is gladly accepting donated gift baskets creatively themed for the boutique’s silent auction. Create a basket with a friend or neighbor.
Some past popular basket ideas are Myrtle Beach souvenirs, kitchen items, nail care, jewelry pieces, chocolates, car wash supplies, beach day supplies, movie night at home and mystery gift cards.
Contact Janice Case at 843-655-7725 if you want to contribute a basket. When the basket is completed, contact Diane Terrill at 856-404-0245.
This year will be a totally outdoor event with 40 vendors outside the clubhouse. Masks are encouraged.
There will be a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing, holiday and year-round decor. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 8.
Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ annual 2020 Property Owners Association meeting at a new location: Inlet Square Mall-Belk wing, 10125 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. Social distancing and masks will be required.
The terms of president Joel Busby and treasurer Josh Chastain expire. At this meeting, two directors will be elected to serve for two-year terms. Oct. 9, Waccamaw Management mailed a proxy to each property owner.
Candidates are incumbent president Joel Busby, past board of directors’ member Richard Carlson, covenants committee chairman Jeff Rawls, residents Jerry Gravino and Mary Lou McDowell.
The proxy asks a question for or against a tax resolution for excess association income over association expenses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 to be applied against the subsequent tax year member assessments. Proxies are due back by Nov. 5.
The social committee meets Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Please note the special date change.
New 2021 officer elections are voted on at the November meeting.
At the October meeting, current vice-president Diane Colarik was nominated for 2021 secretary. Debbie Bonner was nominated for vice-president. Linda Lucas was nominated for treasurer. When the October meeting ended, the position for 2021 president was not filled.
Thursday, Nov. 12, the Card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13, Plantation Lakes’ veterans’ happy hour is cancelled due to pandemic concerns.
The lights committee meets Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 will be Plantation Lakes’ fifth annual turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day. The cost for adults ages 19-older is $6 from now-Nov. 19. It increases to $11 Nov. 20-25.
The kids’ fun run begins at 8:45 a.m. Turkey trot 5K race begins at 9 a.m.
Race morning registration is not possible as online registration closes by 9 p.m. Nov. 25. Remember to register in advance and arrive 30 minutes before the race begins.
With questions, contact race organizer David Turner at 843-446-9161. All race proceeds will be donated to local charities.
The title sponsor is broker-in-charge Jason T. Ellis of JTE Realty. If you are interested in being a local business sponsor for this event, contact Lori Buse at 843-457-2355.
Monday, Dec. 7, the ladies’ luncheon will be at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery. The November luncheon is cancelled.
Use Plantation Lakes’ website app, https://app.townsq.io to learn about community events and locate documents.
Happy birthday wishes to John Galvin, Greg Mormile and Stan Vitale.
We send get well wishes to Marian Ferri.
Have a safe and good week. Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
