Spreading joy exchanging holiday cards and gifts with family and friends, decorating homes and businesses makes this time of year wonderful.
Wednesday, Dec. 2, the December community newsletter was mass emailed.
Thursday, Dec. 3 was the monthly board of directors’ meeting. It was Rich Carlson’s first meeting.
Waccamaw Management’s contract was corrected from an erroneous three-year contract to a proper one-year contract.
Saturday, Dec. 5, Plantation Lakes’ annual holiday boat parade was chaired by Forrester Morgan and board member Rich Carlson. There were 15 beautifully decorated boats participating. It started at 5:30 p.m. and was a joyful sight.
Monday, Dec. 7, the ladies brunch at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery was scheduled. It was hosted by social committee president Leslie Morgan.
Saturday, Dec. 12 from 3-5 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ annual Santa Claus visit chaired by Irene Gifford and sponsored by the social committee.
With questions, contact Irene at 843-877-2611.
Due to pandemic restrictions, it will be held on the back patio of the clubhouse instead of indoors. Santa will give gifts to children ages 11 and under when they visit him.
Optional photos can be taken by Erin Dietrich from 3-4:15 p.m.
Santa will ride through the community waving to everyone. Decorate your golfcarts to follow Santa. After the parade ends, Benito’s Rolling Brick Oven Food Truck and Mr. Softee will arrive between 4-4:30 p.m. until approximately 5 p.m.
Russ and Priscilla Scales announced that the fall bass fishing tournament is being postponed until late March- April 2021 as fishing has been poor the past month. Priscilla will hold onto participants’ registration forms and money.
If the new date is not good for you, they will refund your money. With questions, contact Priscilla at 843-360-8334.
There is no December social committee meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 17, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB forms for new projects.
Thursday, Dec. 17, the street lights committee is scheduled at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22, the covenants committee is scheduled at 7 p.m.
Waste Industries will be closed the Wednesday before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. They will collect trash one day later for each of these holidays. Check their website at wasteindustries.com/myrtlebeach/holidayschedule for their holiday schedule throughout the year.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact new 2021 co-presidents Liz DiCamillo and Debbie Green with questions at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com.
Please contact new secretary Diane Colarik if you plan to attend the meeting due to clubhouse pandemic restrictions.
Helping hand items needed are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, fruit, boxed cookies, peanut butter and spaghetti.
Use Plantation Lakes website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
We send get well wishes to Roxanna Friebel’s mother and Barbara Galante’s brother.
Happy birthday wishes to Arlene Miklaszewski, Gloria Moyer and Steve Elias.
Happy Chanukah to all who celebrate. Dec. 10-17 is menorah lighting in Valor Park at The Market Common at 5 p.m. Temple Emanu-El and Temple Shalom will lead prayers and songs various nights.
Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., Myrtle Beach Convention Center presents its tree-lighting ceremony.
Saturday, Dec. 19, Coastal Carolina University’s Chanticleers football team plays University of Louisiana- Lafayette at noon at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Carolina Forest High School Show Choir present “Holiday Spectacular” in their stadium parking lot Dec. 19 at 3 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 per carload and will be sold at the gate. Stay in your car or bring lawn chairs.
North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle presents its Great Christmas Light Show through Dec. 30 nightly from 5:30-9:30 p.m. They are closed Christmas Day.
There are 1.5 miles with 500 beautiful holiday light displays to drive through. Cost for vehicles with 1-15 guests is $15.
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 13, guests can park and walk in Santa’s Village. Children can enjoy the free petting zoo, visit with Santa, toast marshmallows and “Santa’s Rockin Christmas Tree” shows every 30 minutes.
Dec. 18-30, Santa’s Village is open nightly.
Through Dec. 31, Brookgreen Gardens presents “Nights of a Thousand Candles” with over 2,700 lit candles and sparkling lights.
From 4-9 p.m., prepaid guests can walk the gardens hearing live holiday music bands, harpists, strolling bagpipers, singing carolers and enjoy food sold there. Tickets are available online at www.brookline.org.
Sundays through Dec. 27, The Market Common offers free carriage rides from 3-6 p.m. departing at Howard Avenue and Nevers Street.
There is no Carolina Forest Civic Association December meeting.
Have a safe and healthy week. Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
