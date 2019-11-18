Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Thursday, Nov. 7, was Plantation Lakes’ annual POA meeting and election.
Michael Hinson, Nancy Soto-Agliata and current director Lori Buse were elected to fill the three open board of directors seats.
The board of directors’ original spending cap for legal fees on the boat storage area was $5,000. However, they have spent $9,000 to date.
Annual HOA dues will increase by $5 per month per lot.
Saturday, Nov. 9, was a sunny, 50 degree day for Plantation Lakes’ amazing annual Holiday Boutique and bake sale at the clubhouse. Social committee ladies did an outstanding job organizing this event many months in advance, with most of them helping out that day.
Hearty thanks to our superbly organized social committee team chaired by president Leslie Morgan for their hard work.
We thank and greatly appreciate residents who helped move clubhouse furniture before and after the boutique.
Hundreds of attendees poured in from far and wide buying holiday gifts and decor from the 53 vendors selling clothing and handcrafted home décor, crocheted and embroidered items, bows, soaps, candles, jewelry and bowls.
The social committee sold their extremely popular silent auction gift baskets and delicious homemade pies, cakes, cookies, and pastries at the bake sale.
Both pools appear to be completely repaired and are refilled with water.
Thursday, Nov. 14, the ladies luncheon is scheduled at Sea Captain’s House in Myrtle Beach graciously hosted by Debbie Poat and Debbie Bonner.
Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., Wendy Pistoia proudly hosts Plantation Lakes’ second veterans happy hour honoring and thanking our brave military veterans.
Bring your own beverage with an appetizer or dessert to share.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. All Plantation Lakes ladies are welcome. Contact president lesliewmorgan@gmail.com.
The social committee supports local charity Fostering Hope, Inc. in Conway in 2019. The charity’s mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations.
Thursday, Nov. 21, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m. and scrapbooking meets at 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., the social committee will decorate the inside of the clubhouse for Christmas. Volunteers are welcome to help.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, is Plantation Lakes’ popular annual turkey trot chaired by residents Michal Kovac and David Turner. Contact David at 843-446-9161 or dbturner1@yahoo.com.
Registration ends 8:30 a.m. that morning. Kids’ fun mile starts 8:45 a.m. outside the clubhouse. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. with awards for top male and female winners in each category. Categories are kids age 12 and under, teens ages 13-17, adults age 18-39, masters age 40-54, senior age 55-64 and grand masters age 65-plus.
Arrive 30 minutes before the race start. Register now at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=196959.
Jason Ellis, broker-in-charge of JTE Real Estate is the $1,000 title sponsor. Race proceeds will be donated to local charities.
Monday, Dec. 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. - noon is Breakfast with Santa at the clubhouse for children ages 11 and under.
Happy birthday wishes to Linda Lucas, Venetia Pihota and Wendy Pistoia.
Congratulations to Plantation Lakes resident Ron Sardanopoli who wrote the book “Leap of Trust” available on Amazon.com. in paperback and on Kindle.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, was the Communications Association Institute meeting at Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. Plantation Lakes residents Rich Carlson, Lauren and Phil Shore attended. Four companies’ speakers lectured.
Technology in the green industry speaker said they are replacing gas lawn equipment with electric equipment because of bad emissions.
Silent autonomous mowers like a Rumba leave no ruts in wet turf and mow every night.
Smartclock is a WIFI method of automatically operating property irrigation. It monitors weather, soil conditions and evaporation to automatically adjust watering schedule to actual lawn conditions.
On Nov. 7, the 3.8-mile S.C. 31 extension from S.C. 544 to S.C. 707 finally opened. easing travel.
Nov. 15-17 is the Dickens Christmas Show and Festivals at Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 North Oak St.
Hours are 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon - 6 p.m. Sunday. One day tickets cost $10. Multi-day tickets cost $14.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. is Friends of Carolina Forest Library’s book sale.
A bag of books costs just $5.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. is the annual meeting and elections of Carolina Forest Civic Association at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. There are five open board positions.
Saturday, Dec. 14, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center 8 a.m. to collect litter on Carolina Forest roads.
Email us at friendpa@aol. com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.