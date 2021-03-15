Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone!
The communications committee mass emailed the March newsletter advising how to update your profile and resident directory information on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website: https://app. townsq.i o. Customize settings for your address, phone numbers and email address. You will be given an option for each of these whether you want them to be public or not. Public means visible in an updated resident directory. In the upper right corner of Townsquare, click on the green arrow to the right of your name. Then click on edit profile. Review and edit your information with any changes you desire. Then click save.
On March 4, the board of directors meeting was on Zoom. They were concerned that they have not been receiving emails. Communications committee chairwoman Irene Gifford realized that the address given on their February and March newsletters was wrong. The corrected address for BOD is bod@plantationlakespoa.com. Please correct this address on your records.
The lake committee reported that the same people who have been servicing boats here annually will be here on two separate dates this May.
The landscape committee wants to replace old rusted pet waste containers in common areas.
The finance committee wants Horry County contacted to repair Plantation Lakes roads.
Waccamaw Management will investigate how children are entering the pool area through the gate this winter despite the “closed” sign. That and the gate should be preventing access. The architectural review board requested authority over roof replacements and house repainting by March 15. The BOD agreed.
The BOD also agreed with the covenants committee’s request to update the incorrect parking policy and fine structure documents by April’s meeting.
The covenants committee needs a new member. We thank Anissa Sellers for her service on the committee and wish her happiness where she moves.
Waccamaw Management reported that bridges will be power washed on March 11, then painted. New bathroom doors were ordered. The BOD does not want liability for new median maintenance. A lengthy discussion ensued regarding opening pools in early May and a possible date for reopening the clubhouse.
BOD member and Community Association Institute President Rich Carlson will check at CAI regarding clubhouse and pool reopeningpolicies for most Grand Strand HOAs.
March 16, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Debbie Green and Lizzy DiCamillo at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan attending. Food donations to Helping Hand by all Plantation Lakes residents are welcome from 6:30-6:45 p.m. that day. Items needed are all kinds of cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, canned soups, tomato sauce, tea bags, apple juice, Kool-Aid, instant coffee and instant ice tea.
March 18, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. at a closed meeting. Contact arb@plantationlakespoa.com. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io. Details about community committee meetings and events can be found there as well.
March 18, the ladies luncheon will be held at noon at Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, 4011 Deville St. in The Market Common. The event will be hosted by Donna Owens, Diane Colarik and Leslie Morgan. RSVP deadline was March 11. All orders will be off the menu. Check www.traviniaitaliankitchenwinebar.com. Wearing St Patrick’s green and your name badge are encouraged. Enjoy camaraderie with friends while food is cooked to order. Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach food donations are welcome at the luncheon.
March18, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m. by conference call.
Contact the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 23, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 25, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. by conference call. The boat ramp is out of service until construction is completed. Contact lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 25, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 27 from 1-3 p.m., Irene Gifford will chair the children’s Easter egg hunt outside the clubhouse. Rain date is March 28. Masks are appreciated.
Congratulations to state representative and Plantation Lakes resident Tim McGinnis on his new talk radio 94.5 program Saturdays at 10 a.m. discussing State House news and conversing with local leaders.
Happy birthday to Janice Case, Dayton Cobb, Nancy Ortiz, Dave Peterson, Lauren Shore and Colleen Trusdle.
We send condolences to Bob Sweet on his brother’s passing.
Register for the Carolina Forest Recreation Center’s spring soccer for coed children ages 6-13 from April 12-June 5 Mondays-Thursdays from 5:45-7:45 p.m. plus Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spring volleyball for girls ages 9-15 is from April 19-June 3 Mondays-Thursdays 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents for either of these sports. April 14-May 19th is micro soccer for coed children ages 4-5 on Wednesdays from 5:15-6:30 p.m. Cost is $60 for residents and non-residents.
Have a safe and healthy week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.