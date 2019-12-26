We hope that all of you travel safely over the holidays, especially those visiting snow and ice locations.
Happy Chanukah and Merry Christmas!
Thursday, Dec. 12 was Plantation Lakes’ holiday ladies’ luncheon at Pine Lakes Country Club. Talented hostesses Lyndorcas Carlson, Linda Elias, Barbara Galante, Ginni Norton and Wendy Pistoia created elaborate holiday craft table centerpieces for each of the eight tables of ladies. Ginni Norton made peppermint and chocolate candy favors for each of the 53 ladies attending. The hostesses gave out bought prizes and the table centerpieces as prizes.
There was no gift exchange with each other this year. Each lady brought canned goods or other non-perishables to donate to Meals on Wheels and/or a new, unwrapped ball, toy or game to donate to Fostering Hope, Inc. children.
Many thanks to hostesses Linda and Ginni for delivering the food to Meals on Wheels and to Debbie Bonner for delivering the toy gifts to Fostering Hope.
A hearty thanks to all ladies who generously contributed gifts to these charities. Fostering Hope’s mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations. Meals on Wheels donates 500-700 meals per month to people unable to prepare meals for themselves.
However, when all of our food donations were delivered to Meals on Wheels at 4006 Postal Way, their shelves were almost bare. They were very concerned where more food supplies would come from and were ecstatic to receive our generous supply of food.
We are glad to have helped Meals on Wheels this time and truly hope we can help them again soon. Meals on Wheels delivers hot fresh meals to homebound individuals unable to shop or cook for themselves with no one to prepare meals for them. They deliver meals Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. by local volunteers.
Saturday, Jan. 4, the social committee will take down holiday decorations. Volunteers are greatly appreciated.
Dec. 12, a community awareness email blast was sent announcing that ARB guidelines are updated for 2020. Log in and download the new 38-page document using either the email link or the www.plmbpoa.com website under documents, then ARB documents.
All new 2020 projects will require the new 2020 forms. Projects approved in 2019 will continue under 2019 guidelines.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Dec. 26, the finance committee and lake committee meet at 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 and Jan. 16. the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the ladies’ luncheon will be held at noon at Blueberry’s Grill in Barefoot Landing at 4856 Highway 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach. Details will follow.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. is an ugly sweater happy hour at the clubhouse. Please bring an appetizer or dessert to share, and your own beverage.
Congratulations to Kay and Kevin Dobis’ son Sean on winning Most Effective Attorney in his round of South Carolina State Mock Trial competition in Columbia. Sean is a seventh grader at Ten Oaks Middle School.
Happy birthday wishes to Al Fields and Josh Momper.
Very happy 55th anniversary to Linda and Jim Lucas.
We send speedy recovery wishes to Brycen Daniels.
Heavy rain did not deter folks from packing the North Myrtle Beach High School auditorium on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8 for North Myrtle Beach Community Band’s Christmas Concert.
Plantation Lakes residents Ron Sardanopoli and John Lemke performed on trumpet and trombone, respectively.
It was a magnificent 90-minute concert with free admission. Among familiar songs were “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “White Christmas.” “Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna” was a complex, beautiful piece.
From 5:30-9:30 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30, enjoy driving through 1 ½ miles of holiday lights at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex’s Great Christmas Light Show and Santa’s Village at 150 Citizens’ Circle. Both are closed Dec. 25.
Saturday, Jan. 11, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group collects local highway litter. They meet 8 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Holiday health and safety tips are recommended on www.cdc.gov. They advise washing hands often, staying dry and dressing in layers to stay warm. Manage stress with proper sleep. Keep spending in check. Don’t drink and drive or let others.
Check that all children and adults in your vehicle are wearing seat belts. Keep sharp, dangerous toys, household items and choking hazard items away from children. Candles should be kept away from children, pets and curtains. Never leave fireplaces or stoves unattended.
Use a sturdy ladder instead of climbing on furniture to hang decorations. Change smoke detector batteries annually. Stay current on medical exams and vaccines, and exercise at least 20 minutes daily.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.