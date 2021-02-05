Roofers are still very busy replacing roofs from the June 20 hail storm here.
Our area was fortunate to only receive rain this past week. Our Prescott, Arizona, friends received 5-foot snow drifts. Albany, New York, friends had negative 2 degrees. Pennsylvania and New York family and friends had snow with more predicted this weekend and early next week.
By Feb. 12, please RSVP to Alma Wright at 240-377-7285 for the Feb. 18 ladies luncheon. Alma and Janet Florentin will be hosting the luncheon at Croissants Bistro & Bakery at 8014 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. It is in a private dining room on the Hook and Barrel side distanced from other patrons. Place all orders from their regular breakfast and lunch menu. Food donations for Helping Hand are welcomed at the luncheon. Ladies luncheons are usually held the third Thursday each month. Food items needed by Helping Hand are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, canned fruit and tuna fish, boxed cookies, peanut butter and spaghetti.
Due to the pandemic and the clubhouse still being closed, there will be no Valentine’s Day celebration events.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Lizzy DiCamillo and Debbie Green at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Due to clubhouse pandemic restrictions, contact secretary Diane Colarik at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan to attend the meeting. Food donations to Helping Hand by all residents of Plantation Lakes are welcomed at the club house between 6:30-7:30 p.m. that day.
You may contact the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
Thursday, Feb. 18, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed per COVID-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2021 ARB forms for new projects. The forms are available on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io . Learn about committee meetings and community events on the website. Contact ARB at arb@plantationlakespoa.com.
Thursday, Feb. 18, is the day of the street lights committee meeting. During the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call.
Tuesday, Feb. 23, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
Thursday, Feb. 25, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25, is the day the lake committee meets. Due to the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
Monday, March 1, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
Thursday, March 4, the board of directors is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Contact the BOD for more details at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
Saturday, April 3, the children’s Easter egg hunt will be chaired by Irene Gifford.
Saturday, June 5, the spring yard sale is scheduled. We hope to make this our largest yard sale yet.
Friday, June 25, the first happy hour will be hosted by Debbie and Joel Green on the back patio of the clubhouse.
Friday, July 30, will be “Music Under the Star” with Stan Vitale entertaining on his keyboard.
Congratulations to Plantation Lakes resident Dennis DiSabato on being elected to serve as Horry County Council vice chairman for 2021. We are sure he will do an excellent job.
Happy birthday to Lorraine Girardin, Henry Kohn and Rich Lippman.
We send get well wishes to Don Bowne and Phil Shore.
The Carolina Forest Recreation Center’s February fitness classes include Burn N Build and Strong Nation Zumba, Zumba Step. They also offer Basic Beginner, Higher Beginner and Improver Line Dancing classes.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, is a blood drive at the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 Second Ave. in Conway.
The drive lasts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Check the American Red Cross with sponsor code “Horry” for more details.
At 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to do litter cleanup on local roads. Volunteers are needed and welcome.
From April 5-9, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center offers spring break camp for coed children ages 5-12. The camp is from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per day or $100 for all five days.
Registration and fee can be paid now through March 29 to guarantee your child a slot. Each child needs to bring a lunch and two snacks per day. Call 843-915-5332 for more information. The center is located at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
If you have not received your economic impact payments, you can go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. The website will confirm whether they sent your payment. If not, you may be able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.
The state of South Carolina is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for residents age 70 and over. The website scdhec.gov/vaxlocator informs where vaccines are available near you. The DHEC Care Line is 855-472-3432.
Have a safe and healthy week! E-mail us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
