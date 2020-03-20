Thursday, March 12 was the board of directors’ monthly meeting.
The entrance fountains are being totally refurbished.
The Architectural Review Board reported 13 homes are under construction, and 68 lots remain. Lake dredging of 600 cubic yards was discussed.
Waccamaw Management recommended that you verify that they have your correct email address. Call them at 843-903-9551.
Two residents suggested adding a volleyball court to our community.
The March 19 ladies luncheon at Player’s Grille at World Tour Golf Links was cancelled as a coronavirus social-distancing precaution.
Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. - noon is Waccamaw Management’s next registration opportunity at the Plantation Lakes clubhouse. They held two other on-site registration opportunities at the clubhouse last week for residents to receive new key access cards with a more secure platform.
There were long lines. Annoyed residents arriving 30 minutes before the time ended were turned away. The new key cards are required for clubhouse, pool and tennis court entry.
You must turn in your old cards and fill out their form to receive new cards. Each property is allowed two free cards. Additional cards cost $25.
Add the new, free Brivo mobile pass app to your smartphones, usable in lieu of key cards. Residents can also receive key cards and phone apps at Waccamaw Management’s office at 4102 Carolina Commercial Drive from 8:30 a.m. - noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday- Friday.
The March 21 music bingo and trivia night has been postponed to a later date. If you cannot wait for a new date and need a refund now, contact Deb Green at 215-680-0511.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Tuesday, March 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 26, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 28, from 7 a.m.- noon is Plantation Lakes’ annual Bass Fishing Tournament rain-or-shine event.
Lunch follows fishing. Entry forms are on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plantationlakespoa.com.
The cash only $25 fee and forms were due by March 14. Contact Priscilla at 843-360-8334 or russpris@gmail.com with questions.
There will be door prizes. Participants are requested to bring Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies non-perishable food donations.
Suggestions are peanut butter crackers, instant oatmeal, canned pasta or ramen noodles. Hygiene product suggestions are toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap or deodorant.
By March 28, RSVP to chairperson Irene Gifford at 843-877-2611 for the children’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
State age and gender of your children for a headcount for adequate food and craft purchases. nri l`k1jEach child needs to bring their own egg basket for this rain-or-shine event.
Easter Bunny visits follow the hunt. Remember to bring your camera or phone to take photos.
A Meals on Wheels drop box will be there for donations.
Platinum event sponsors for this event are the social committee and resident businesses Rob Mason’s Plantation Realty Group, Steven Quickery’s Custom Home Consulting, Inc., Michelle and Tim McGinnis’ Famous Toastery, Andrew Handley’s Pub & Grub, Tom Horton’s Coastal Horton and Dr. Jason Kiggins’ Carolina Forest Family Dentistry.
Other sponsors are Kroger and Anderson Brothers Bank.
April 2 and April 16, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, April 2, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Residents may ask questions until 7 p.m.
Monday, April 6, the landscaping committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 9, the Scrapbooking/card-making club meets at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 14, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. Please note this special date change. The social committee is collecting non-perishable foods to donate to Meals on Wheels through June.
Donations from anyone in our community are greatly appreciated at 6:45 that evening.
Large cans of vegetables and fruit and any pasta other than spaghetti, sugar-free cake and cookie mixes and puddings are ideal donations.
Wednesday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m. – noon, Plantation Lakes resident Al Grimm’s first of six line-dancing classes at the clubhouse begins.
Thursday, April 16, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale is sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo.
Get an early start decluttering.
Happy birthday wishes to Rebecca Lopez, Lauren Shore, Barbara Shuman and Det Whedon.
We send condolences and prayers to Kathryn Kahn for her father.
Horry County Parks and Recreation pre-registration for Spring Break Camp April 13-17 for ages 5-12 is now. Register at www. parksandrec.horrycounty.org.
Camp is from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. offering sports, arts and crafts, field trips and games. The week’s cost is $100.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
