We wish everyone a great 2020.
The www.plmbpoa.com website is still missing many January 2020 calendar meeting dates, so we will estimate them.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Saturday, Jan. 4, the social committee will take down holiday decorations. Volunteers are greatly appreciated.
By Jan. 9, RSVP to Diane Colarik at 724-433-5570 for the Thursday, Jan. 16 ladies luncheon at noon at Blueberry’s Grill in Barefoot Landing at 4856 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. Everyone will order off the menu and receive individual checks. Entree selections range in price from $9-$15 plus tax and gratuity. Charming hostesses are Leslie Morgan, Diane Colarik, Diane Terrill and Joyce Farrell. Remember to wear your name badges.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, the social committee meets at 7 p.m.
The social committee is planning events for 2020. They are reviewing March dates for a St. Patrick’s themed happy hour trivia night.
Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. is an ugly sweater happy hour at the clubhouse. Social committee member Lorraine Girardin will chair this event.
Bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23, the finance committee and lake committee meet at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 27, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 is Plantation Lakes’ Valentine’s dinner and dance.
Happy birthday wishes to Gayle Guzik, Hal Malion and Mark Wirtz.
Prepare for below freezing weather. Watch your condensation lines on gas furnaces and gas tankless hot water systems. Frozen condensation lines will shut down these appliances.
Check your insulation, caulking and weather stripping. Be certain that your irrigation is off, preferably at the curb if you have a separate meter.
Install insulation covers for outdoor hose bibs. Bring hoses and supplementary watering items inside.
Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights. Keep generator fumes away from windows or doors.
Ice storms do occur here and can paralyze the area. Keep a supply of extra food and water.
Monday, Jan. 6, Horry County schools re-open from winter break.
Friday, Jan. 17, school students will be dismissed 2 ½ hours early for the end of second quarter.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4-6 p.m., Surfside Library at 410 Surfside Drive will have a book sale.
Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the Carolina Forest Library Volunteer Fair offers volunteering opportunities with many groups. These include American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Conway Hospital, Habitat for Humanity and Heartland Hospice.
Horry County Animal Care Center will have an adoption day event.
Jan. 10-12 is the 38th Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center with fishing, ski, pontoon and deck boats, kayaks and paddleboards.
Friday hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $9; for seniors age 65 and over is $8; and children age 4-11 is $5.
Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 a.m., the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center to collect local highway litter.
Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1:30-8 p.m. is a benefit concert for Champion Autism Network (CAN) at the Boathouse at 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd.
This country jam will have various performers, a silent auction, raffles and food and drink specials.
Wednesday. Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., the Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Horry County police will present an active shooter prep course. This important course is beneficial to all ages to hear, as active shooter incidents unfortunately occur anywhere, anytime. The best options and procedures for protecting human life will be discussed. They will discuss the three options to avoid, deny and defend. Information learned in this course may help to save lives and serious injuries.
Monday, Jan. 20, Horry County Memorial Libraries and schools will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Federal, state and Horry County government offices will be closed except for county public safety operations.
Post offices and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 is Carolina Forest Library’s next bag of books sale. A bag costs just $5.
Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1-6 p.m., The Market Common presents an Art and Music Funk Festival in Grand Park at 509 Farrow Parkway.
This event celebrates craft beers, local arts and crafts vendors and good music.
Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., the Long Bay Symphony performs “From Barber to Barber” at Myrtle Beach High School at 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway. They will play pieces by Gioachino Rossini, Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms and Sergei Prokofiev.
Email us at friendpa@ aol.com about important events in your lives. Have a great week.
