Thursday, Jan. 16, the ladies’ luncheon was at Blueberry’s Grill in Barefoot Landing hosted by social committee officers Leslie Morgan, Diane Colarik, Diane Terrill and Joyce Farrell. The 34 ladies enjoyed scrumptious lunches.
The social committee is donating food to Meals on Wheels for the first quarter of 2020. Food donations can be brought to ladies’ luncheons and social committee meetings on the third Tuesday each month at 6:45 p.m.
Plantation Lakes residents who want to donate food to this worthy cause are welcomed. Project volunteer Janice Case learned that the most needed items are canned vegetables, fruits and all pasta except spaghetti. Sugar-free desserts including cake or cookie mixes, puddings and cookies are appreciated.
Friday, Jan. 17 was Plantation Lakes’ ugly sweater happy hour at the clubhouse. Social committee member Lorraine Girardin chaired this hilarious event.
Mike Moyer won a prize for the funniest sweater. George Schoeck won for most original sweater. Gloria Moyer won for prettiest sweater. Wendy Pistoia won for tackiest sweater. Lizzy DiCamillo was first runner up for ugliest sweater. Rich Carlson won for ugliest sweater.
The revelers had a grand time partying and enjoying all the delicious food.
Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com, has a 2020 online printable directory. It is 10 pages long and located under Stay Connected.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
By Feb. 3, RSVP to Barbara Galante at 843-236-4031 about Plantation Lakes’ Valentine’s dinner and dance on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The social committee is sponsoring this 6-10 p.m. clubhouse event. Ducatis Trattoria & Pizzeria, owned by Plantation Lakes resident Nick Stefanchik, is catering. Cost per person is $10.
The social committee is supplying dessert. Music will be provided by Regan Lambert.
Many ladies volunteer extensive hours to make this an incredibly amazing event each year for Plantation Lakes residents.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ladies’ luncheon will be at Crooked Oak Tavern at 328 Laurel St. in Conway. It will be chaired by Debbie Green, Les Koziara and Connie Lombardo.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13, the Scrapbook/card-making Club meets from 1-4 p.m. chaired by Diane Colarik.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. Committee members were proud to say “Pledge of Allegiance” to the new beautiful flag in the clubhouse.
Contact Barbara Drossos to purchase a Plantation Lakes name badge to wear at events. Order forms are on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com, under Documents.
Happy birthday wishes to Chad Daniels, Patty Grimm, Linda Lenertz, Wendy Malion and Donna Owens.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, Horry County Police Capt. Jason Ferrer presented an active attacker civilian response course at the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting. He said the three stages of response are denial, deliberation and decisive management. It is important to get out of denial mode and into deliberation mode as soon as possible.
He said that playing dead, hiding and hoping do not work.
The average time in the United States for police to respond is three minutes and many deaths can occur in that time. He presented life saving options. It was a good program about a horrific reality.
Plantation Lakes’ light pole committee chairman Bob Sweet said a state legislature general assembly is needed to waive a pole transfer law.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., enjoy the seventh annual Taste of the Marsh walk at 4025 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
Eight restaurants will offer chef samplings. Live bands will perform. There will be local artists, jewelry designers, unique apparel, camel and pony rides, face painting and other children’s activities. Food samples will be $3-5 each.
Saturday, Jan. 25th from 1-6 p.m., The Market Common presents an Art and Music Funk Festival in Grand Park at 509 Farrow Parkway. This event celebrates craft beers, local arts and crafts vendors and good music.
Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., the Long Bay Symphony performs “From Barber to Barber” at Myrtle Beach High School. They will play pieces by Gioachino Rossini, Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms and Sergei Prokofiev.
Jan. 30 – Feb. 8 is Coastal Carolina University’s show, “Putt Putt” about miniature golf in Myrtle Beach.
Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Myrtle Beach’s annual Polar Plunge at Sands Ocean Club at 9550 Shore Drive.
This event is hosted by Horry County Police Department to raise $5,000 for South Carolina Special Olympics.
Check www.polarplungeSC.com to participate or donate to Special Olympics at 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives. Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.