Hope that many of you are able to schedule vaccination appointments.
We received both of our Pfizer vaccines through McLeod Health and are glad we did. We hope that younger family members will be able to get vaccines soon.
This month’s ladies luncheon was scheduled for Thursday at Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar. Hosts were Donna Owens, Diane Colarik and Leslie Morgan.
By Monday, please RSVP for the Plantation Lakes annual Easter Egg Hunt to chairperson Irene Gifford at 843-877-2611 with your children’s ages. The event is March 27 from 1-3 p.m. outside the clubhouse. There will be visits with the Easter Bunny, inflatable games and Kona Ice. It is sponsored by social committee member, Plantation Lakes resident and Ocean Homes Builders owner Steven Quickery. Rain date is March 28. Masks are appreciated.
March 24, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m. via conference call.
March 25, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. via conference call. The boat ramp is out of service until construction is completed in May. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 25, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 30, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. They need a new member. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 11, the updated parking policy states there will be no parking on the grass, sidewalks or overnight street parking. No commercial vehicles are permitted on Sundays, holidays, and between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. all other nights. Boats and RVs are not allowed in driveways overnight. Refer to the Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io for clarification.
April 1 and April 15, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. The meeting is closed. Contact the ARB at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io. Community committee meetings and events information is available there as well.
April 1, the board of directors meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bodadmin@plantationlakespoa.com.
April 5, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
Contact the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
April 20, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Debbie Green and Lizzy DiCamillo at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane at dianecolarik@ yahoo.com if you plan on attending. Food donations to Helping Hand by all Plantation Lakes residents are welcome from 6:30-6:45 p.m. Items needed are all kinds of cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, canned soups, tomato sauce, tea bags, apple juice, Kool-Aid, instant coffee, instant ice tea.
On Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., listen to Tim McGinnis’s 94.5 talk radio program discussing State House news and conversing with local leaders.
Happy birthday to Rebecca Lopez, Priscilla Scales and Det Whedon.
We wish Steve Bournonville a smooth recovery.
Plantation Lakes resident and NextDoor.com reviewer Howard Forman reminds businesses that they must place their posts in either the For Sale & Free section or the Business Section. Guidance is available athttps://help.nextdoor.com/s/article/promote-local-business-and-commerce-the-right-way.
March 25, the Horry County Planning Commission has a workshop at 3 p.m. The commission meets April 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Horry County Government and Justice Center, 1301 Second Ave. in Conway. As of this writing, they were scheduled to discuss the Plum Branch rezoning for land on Gardner Lacy Road. The rezoning would help clear the way for the construction of about 100 townhomes. The workshop can be viewed on your televisions on both Spectrum channel 1301 and HTC channel 14. Planning commissioners review rezoning applications and give their recommendations to Horry County Council.
Carolina Forest Civic Association President Carole vanSickler reminds Carolina Forest residents to attend commission meetings.
A second Publix supermarket has been approved to be built in Carolina Forest. It will be in a new shopping center at the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard. Several Plantation Lakes residents are signing petitions to have a Trader Joe’s built nearby as well.
March 27, the holiday of Passover begins. We wish everyone a good Passover.
On April 10 at 8 a.m., Beautify Carolina Forest will meet at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to do litter cleanup on local roads. Volunteers are needed and welcome.
Be extra alert as some Carolina Forest residents are seeing copperhead snakes on their patios and porches.
United Way of Horry County is not accepting any more tax preparation appointments as all of their time slots are full.
You can check with the Conway Library at 843-310-2122 about whether AARP will still accept tax record drop offs on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. All tax preparation is virtual this year.
AARP has canceled all Smart Driver classroom courses through Aug. 31. You can register for their online course and still keep your auto insurance discount.
Have a safe and healthy week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
Welcome to the discussion.
