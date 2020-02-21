Have a happy Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday night, Feb. 25. It occurs on the final day of carnival season and the day before Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent.
Saturday night, Feb. 15, was Plantation Lakes’ Valentine’s dinner and dance. Ducatis Trattoria & Pizzeria, owned by Plantation Lakes resident Nick Stefanchik, catered dinner.
The social committee supplied dessert and sponsored this event at the clubhouse. Regan Lambert of DJ Buff provided music.
Social committee ladies volunteer many hours and work together to make this an incredibly amazing event each year for everyone in Plantation Lakes. Details will follow.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ladies luncheon was at Crooked Oak Tavern in downtown Conway. Hostesses were Maureen Canil, Lizzy DiCamillo, Debbie Green, Les Koziara and Connie Lombardo. Details will follow.
Contact Barbara Drossos if you want to purchase a name badge to wear at events. Order forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com under Documents.
Don’t forget to check out and print Plantation Lakes’ 2020 online printable directory. It is on the website www.plmbpoa.com under Stay Connected, and is 10 pages long.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Monday, March 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
March 5 and March 19, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m.
Thursday, March 5, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Residents may ask questions until 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 12, the Scrapbooking/card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. Non-perishable food donations for Meals on Wheels at 6:45 p.m. would be greatly appreciated.
Thursday, March 19, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 is the St. Patrick’s-themed happy hour trivia night sponsored by the social committee, and chaired by Debbie and Joel Green.
By March 14, entry forms are due for Plantation Lakes’ annual bass fishing tournament on Saturday, March 28 from 7 a.m.- noon. Lunch will follow.
Entry forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com. Entry forms are due by March 14. Fee due is cash only. Contact Priscilla at 843-360-8334 or russpris@gmail.com with questions about this rain-or-shine event.
Bass are in the beds and very active. SanteeCooperCountry.com advises that spring is the best time of year to catch big bass.
All participants are requested to bring donations for Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies. Some non-perishable single serve snacks suggestions are peanut butter crackers, instant oatmeal, canned pasta or Ramen noodles.
Some hygiene product suggestions are toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap or deodorant.
Saturday, April 25 is Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale sponsored by the Social Committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo.
Happy birthday wishes to Linda Elias and Brian Goodwin.
Happy anniversary Sheryl and Mark Wirtz, Wendy and Hal Malion.
Lauren Shore’s mother Mildred, aka Delores, who lived with Lauren and Phil, just passed away.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting was scheduled at Carolina Forest Recreation Center with Horry County Planning and Zoning Director David Schwerd as speaker.
AARP Foundation volunteer tax aides are offering free tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those over 50 years old.
Bring your 2018 tax return, your South Carolina photo ID card, social security card and your bank account information for government refunds.
They will be at the Carolina Forest Library on Thursdays from 9:30-2:30 p.m. through April 9.
They will be at Socastee Library at 141 707 Connector on Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through April 8.
They will be at the North Myrtle Beach Library at 901 First Ave. South on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. through April 14.
Saturday, Feb. 22, Coastal Carolina University’s men’s baseball team plays Illinois at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, they play Kennesaw State at 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24, they play West Virginia at 11 a.m.
All three games are at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. is Long Bay Symphony’s 12th annual Broadway Concert at Myrtle Beach High School at 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway. It is presented by Myrtle Beach Rotary Club.
On Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m., the Long Bay Symphony presents “One Vision: The Music of Queen” at this same location.
Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m., the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets to collect highway litter.
Saturday, March 24 is Grand Strand’s Largest Job Fair at Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 North Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives. Have a great week.
