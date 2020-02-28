There were many raves about the wonderful Valentine’s Day dinner dance. Many thanks to the social committee’s president Leslie Morgan, and dedicated lady volunteers.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ladies’ luncheon was at Crooked Oak Tavern. Hostesses Maureen Canil, Lizzy DiCamillo, Debbie Green, Les Koziara and Connie Lombardo provided 24 ladies with a great afternoon of camaraderie.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Monday, March 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
March 5 and March and 19, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, March 5, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Residents may ask questions until 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 12, the Scrapbooking/card-making club meets at 1 p.m.
By March 14, entry forms are due for Plantation Lakes’ annual bass fishing tournament on Saturday March 28 from 7 a.m.-noon. Lunch will follow fishing. Entry forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website. www.plmbpoa.com.
The fee due is cash only. Contact Priscilla at 843-360-8334 or russpris@gmail.com with questions about this rain-or-shine event. Bass are in the beds and very active. SanteeCooperCountry.com advises that spring is the best time of year to catch big bass.
All participants are asked to bring donations for Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies. Non-perishable single serve snacks suggestions are peanut butter crackers, instant oatmeal, canned pasta or ramen noodles.
Hygiene product suggestions are toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap or deodorant.
By March 15, RSVP to Patty at 203-241-1941 for the Thursday, March 19 noon ladies’ luncheon at Player’s Grille at World Tour Golf Links, 2000 World Tour Blvd. off River Oaks Drive. Charming hostesses are Patty Sapan, Janice Case, Gloria Moyer and Donna Owens.
A variety of menu options will be available for approximately $15. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
The social committee is collecting non-perishable foods to donate to Meals on Wheels through June. Donations brought to the luncheon of large cans of vegetables and fruit and any pasta other than spaghetti, sugar-free cake, cookie and pudding mixes or pre-made are deeply appreciated. No water bottles please, as they have plenty.
Remember your name tags and St. Patrick’s Day attire if you choose.
Contact Barbara Drossos if you desire a name badge to wear at events. Order forms are located on Plantation Lakes website, www.plmbpoa.com, under documents.
Please note changed night for the social committee meeting to Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Donations for Meals on Wheels from anyone in our community are greatly appreciated at 6:45 that evening.
Thursday, March 19, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. is music bingo and trivia night with prizes. RSVP by text to Debbie Green at 215-680-0511 and pre-pay your $5 cost.
Bring table snacks and your own beverage.
Tuesday, March 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 26, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
The finance committee has not posted meeting dates on the website calendar since December.
April 4 is the Easter egg hunt.
April 15, resident Al Grimm’s line dancing classes begin.
Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo. Start decluttering your home now.
Happy birthday wishes to Heidi Boroski, Ginni Norton, George Schoeck and Cheryl Wadyka.
Happy anniversary Barbara and Rich Galante. Linda and Al Fields, Gayle and Vic Mollet renewed wedding vows Valentine’s Day at Brookgreen’s Romance in the Gardens.
May all three couples have many years of happiness.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting was at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Horry County Planning and Zoning Department Director David Schwerd spoke, announcing that Plantation Lakes will get a traffic light at Shoreward Drive as part of the widening project on Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Plantation Lakes residents owe past board of director member Rich Galante a huge thank you for winning his long fight for this and a multi-use path on our side of the boulevard.
Plantation Lakes resident Joel Green announced that a new bill will hopefully cause Santee Cooper to transfer back pole ownership.
The senior center lacks grant money to break ground.
AARP Foundation volunteer tax-aides offer free tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those over 50 years old.
They are at the Carolina Forest Library through April 9 on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and Socastee Library on Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bring your 2018 tax return, South Carolina photo ID card, social security card and bank account information for government refunds.
Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. is Long Bay Symphony’s Myrtle Beach Rotary benefit Broadway Concert at Myrtle Beach High School.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.