Priscilla and Russ Scales did a great job chairing Plantation Lakes’ annual bass fishing tournament Saturday morning.
Russ Scales Sr. helped. too. It was a beautiful sunny 70 degrees for the 53 participants. Prizes were awarded for largest bass caught. Russ Scales Jr. won first prize for his 3 pound, 3 ounce bass. Cory Conklin won second prize for his 2 pound, 14 ounce bass. Paxton Dickerson won third prize for his 2 pound, 9 ounce bass. Griffin Bethle won fourth prize. Justin Lane and Dave Smith tied for fifth prize. Joe Bethle and Dylan Donahue tied for sixth prize.
Carolina Forest Landscaping (Scott Wolfe), Badcock Home Furniture & More in Conway (Wayne Culp) and Action Fence (Russ Scales) provided more prizes. Because of COVID-19 protocols, no lunch was served. All attendees generously donated to Help 4 Kids Back Pack Buddies. Donations totalled $320. Everyone enjoyed the opportunity to socialize with neighbor friends after a lost year due to COVID.
The two swans and six cygnets are a joy on the lake.
On May 20, an outdoor ladies luncheon is scheduled at Toffino’s Italian Bakery and Grill with Plantation Lakes hostesses Alma Wright and Janet Florentin.
From May 24-26, social committee member Nancy Ortiz is accepting food donations from all Plantation Lakes residents at her home for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach. Items needed are cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, applesauce multipack snack containers, tomato sauce, apple juice, Kool-Aid, instant coffee, instant iced tea. Please contact plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com for Nancy’s address. In April, 246 pounds of food were donated. We hope May will exceed that.
On May 25, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On May 26, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
On May 27, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com. The boat ramp and gate lock are usable by Plantation Lakes eligible boats only. The Plantation Lakes website https://app.townsq.io has the lock combination .
On June 3, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io. Contact the ARB at arb@plantationlakespoa.com or place documents in the ARB drop box by the clubhouse door.
On June 3, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com. Residents are encouraged to attend.
By May 30, give your $10 per household registration check payable to PL Social Committee for the June 5 Plantation Lakes annual yard sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Contact plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Everyone is looking forward to this event with many homes selling their treasures. Buyers near and far are welcome. Maps will be distributed the morning of the event. Rain date is June 6. It will be chaired by Connie Lombardo. Mailbox bows will be distributed May 1 to display sale day. Security will patrol the community during the entire event for community safety, traffic control and to ensure that event parking signs are obeyed.
On Memorial Day (May 31), Plantation Lakes’ annual water aerobics classes at the upper pool begin. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. for the 8:45-9:45 a.m. class with music. Bring two noodles and water weights.
A waiver document must be signed.
On June 7, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On June 15, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact the committee at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane at diane colarik@ yahoo. com if you plan on attending. Food donations from all Plantation Lakes residents to Helping Hand are welcome between 6:30-6:45 p.m. that day.
Contact the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
Donations are greatly needed and appreciated for Carolina Forest Middle of the Road to maintain the new Carolina Forest Boulevard medians east and west of the Plantation Lakes entrance. Horry County will begin planting the new trees and shrubs on the medians. Cost to maintain the medians is over $4,000 a year. POAs are not permitted to use dues to cover this. Insured professional contractors will maintain them. The Waterbridge community is requesting donations from their residents for this shared cause. Contributions can be made directly on their website: www.cfmiddleoftheroad.com. Suggested tax-deductible amounts are $25, $50 or $100. Their email address is info@cfmiddleoftheroad.com.
On June 25 at 7 p.m., Debbie and Joel Green will host happy hour at the clubhouse.
Please save the date of Nov. 6 for Plantation Lakes’ amazing holiday boutique.
Happy birthday to Sheryl Wirtz.
Happy anniversary to Janice DeVito and Joseph Arongino and Linda and Micah Knouse.
Healing wishes are sent to Mary Lippman and Jim Lucas.
Have a safe and healthy week!
Email us at sherlissa @aol.com with your news.
