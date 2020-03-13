What an aggravating week in Plantation Lakes!
Residents’ key access cards were not working at the clubhouse, and everyone was locked out of our community website. After startled residents complained, the board of directors said the access system for the clubhouse, pool and tennis courts have been upgraded to a more secure platform.
The new system includes a mobile pass app to add to your smartphone which may make extra access cards unnecessary.
Three dates with two-hour daytime time slots with long wait lines were offered to everyone to receive new cards from Waccamaw Management at the clubhouse. Every home is allotted two free access cards.
Residents who are working or find these arrangements inconvenient should contact Waccamaw Management’s office at 843-903-9551. We picked up cards for our neighbors.
New access cards were expected to be working at the tennis courts and pool by Monday, March 9.
Plantation Lakes’ website address domain name was not owned by our POA. April 10 is the five- year domain name renewal date. A new domain name of www.plantationlakespoa.com has been purchased that our POA now owns.
Residents are relieved to be able to access the website again.
By March 14, entry forms are due for Plantation Lakes’ Annual Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 28 from 7 a.m. – noon. Lunch follows fishing.
Entry forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plantationlakespoa.com.
Fee due is cash only. Contact Priscilla at 843-360-8334 or russpris@gmail.com with questions about this rain-or-shine event.
Participants are asked to bring Help4Kids / Backpack Buddies non-perishable food donations. Suggestions include peanut butter crackers, instant oatmeal, canned pasta or ramen noodles. Hygiene product suggestions include toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap or deodorant.
By March 15, RSVP to Patty Sapan at 203-241-1941 for the Thursday, March 19 ladies’ luncheon at noon at Player’s Grille at World Tour Golf Links at 2000 World Tour Blvd. off River Oaks Drive.
Charming hostesses are Patty Sapan, Janice Case, Gloria Moyer and Donna Owens. Several menu options will be available for approximately $15. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
The social committee is collecting non-perishable foods to donate to Meals on Wheels through June.
Large cans of vegetables and fruit, any pasta other than spaghetti, sugar-free cake and cookie mixes and puddings are ideal donations to bring to the luncheon.
No water bottles please, as they have plenty.
Wear your name tags and St. Patrick’s Day attire if you choose. Contact Barbara Drossos if you want to purchase a name badge to wear at events. Order forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website under Documents.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Wednesday, March 18, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. Please note this special date change.
Donations for Meals on Wheels from anyone in our community are greatly appreciated at 6:45 that evening.
March 19 and April 2, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, March 19, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 is music bingo and trivia night with prizes. RSVP by text to Debbie Green at 215-680-0511 and pre-pay your $5 cost.
DJ Icebox is the host. Bring table snacks and your own beverage.
Tuesday, March 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 26, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
By March 28, RSVP to chairperson Irene Gifford at 843-877-2611 for the children’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
State age and gender of your children for the headcount for adequate food and craft purchases. Each child needs to bring their own egg basket for this rain-or-shine event.
Easter bunny visits follow the hunt. Remember to take photos.
A Meals on Wheels drop box will be there for donations.
Thursday, April 2, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Residents may ask questions until 7 p.m.
Monday, April 6, the landscaping committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 9, the Scrapbooking/card-making club meets at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m. – noon, Plantation Lakes resident Al Grimm’s first of six line-dancing classes at the clubhouse begins.
Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale is sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo.
Get an early start decluttering.
Happy birthday wishes to Janice Case, Nancy Ortiz, Dave Peterson, Priscilla Scales and Colleen Trusdle.
Saturday, March 14 is North Myrtle Beach’s 32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 9 a.m. and Festival from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. with free admission and parking.
There will be three stages of live music, 150 vendors and contests.
