Nov. 11, Veterans Day, we honor and thank all Americans who served and sacrificed for our nation in war or peace, alive or deceased.
Sunday night Nov. 1, Plantation Lakes’ community newsletter was emailed to everyone.
Wednesday Nov. 4, Plantation Lakes resident and Vietnam War veteran Rich Galante, Sr. was surprised and thrilled to be awarded a Quilt of Valor. The handsome quilt was presented to him by Bob Sweet and recommended for it by Rich Carlson. Both are fellow veterans and Plantation Lakes residents.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, two Valor foundation members personally delivered the quilt to Rich Galante at his home and gave the accompanying speeches there.
Quilt of Valor Foundation’s generous goal is to cover veterans and service members with comfort and healing, thanking them for serving our nation and sacrificing as their lives were touched by war.
It was sunny, beautiful weather Saturday Nov. 7 for the Plantation Lakes 12th annual Holiday Boutique, excellently chaired by president Leslie Morgan with the help of several social committee ladies.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this was a totally outdoor event with 43 vendors’ tents and stands spread all over the grounds surrounding the clubhouse.
All the holiday baskets and boxes at the boutique’s very popular silent auction were sold. There was a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing and holiday and year-round decor.
Many thanks to Josh Chastain for his two years of service on Plantation Lakes’ board of directors.
The social committee’s 2021 officer elections meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 10. Details will follow.
The June 20 hail storm caused many Plantation Lakes homeowners to recently have their roofs replaced by various companies.
Roofing companies have been knocking on doors asking to check roofs for storm damage. If they find sufficient hail damage, the homeowner asks their homeowners insurance company to send an adjuster to determine the homeowner’s cost, which is often just the policy deductible.
Nov. 16, 17 and 18, Nancy Ortiz will accept donations in a box outside her home for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach from social committee members.
This month’s donations focus on items needed for a Thanksgiving meal. They are fresh russet potato bags, large cans of vegetables, boxes of mashed potatoes, salad dressings, boxed stuffing, gravy jars, cakes and cookies and cereals.
The Architectural Review Board meets Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. Meetings are still closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB Forms for new projects.
The street lights committee meets Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 will be Plantation Lakes’ annual turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day. The cost for adults ages 19 and older is $6 through Nov. 19.
It increases to $11 Nov. 20-25. Everyone ages 18 and younger is free.
The kids’ fun mile begins at 8:45 a.m. Turkey trot 5K race begins at 9 a.m. Online registration closes 9 p.m. Nov. 25. Registration closes 8:40 a.m. Nov. 26.
Remember to register in advance and arrive 30 minutes before the race begins. The first 200 finishers receive both a medal and a T-shirt.
With questions, contact race organizer David Turner at 843-446-9161. All race proceeds will be donated to local charities.
There are several age bracket award categories for top male and top female. The categories are: kids 12 and under, teens 13-17, adults 18-39, master 40-54, seniors 55-64 and grand masters 65+.
Title sponsor is broker-in-charge Jason T. Ellis of JTE Realty. If you are interested in being a local business sponsor for this event, contact Lori Buse at 843-457-2355. Many sponsors have already signed up.
Monday, Dec. 7, the ladies’ luncheon will be at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery hosted by president Leslie Morgan. Contact her at 301-717-6790.
The November luncheon is cancelled.
Monday, Dec. 7, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Use Plantation Lakes’ website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
Congratulations to Plantation Lakes resident Tim McGinnis on his re-election victory as state representative.
Happy birthday wishes to Linda Lucas, Venetia Pihota, Wendy Pistoia and Patty Sapan.
We send get well wishes to Colleen and Brandon Trusdle’s son Luke.
Carolina Forest Recreation Center offers two beginner line dancing classes at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Fridays in November. Improv line dancing classes are offered Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Classes are $20 per person and co-ed.
Gentle yoga is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays for $10 per person. Check out various Zumba and other exercise classes.
Have a safe and good week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
