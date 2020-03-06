Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Thursday, March 12, the Scrapbooking/ card-making club meets at 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 12. the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Please note this date change. Residents may ask questions until 7 p.m.
By March 14, entry forms are due for Plantation Lakes’ annual Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, March 28, from 7 a.m. until noon. Lunch will follow fishing.
Entry forms are located on the Plantation Lakes website, www.plmbpoa.com. Entry forms are due by March 14. Fee due is cash only.
Contact Priscilla at 843-360-8334 or russpris@gmail.com with questions about this rain-or-shine event.
Bass are in the beds and very active. SanteeCooperCountry.com advises that spring is the best time of year to catch big bass.
All participants are requested to bring donations for Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies. Some non-perishable single serve snacks suggestions are peanut butter crackers, instant oatmeal, canned pasta or ramen noodles.
Some hygiene product suggestions are toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap or deodorant.
By March 15, RSVP to Patty Sapan at 203-241-1941 for the Thursday, March 19 ladies luncheon at noon at Player’s Grille at World Tour Golf Links, 2000 World Tour Blvd. off River Oaks Drive.
Charming hostesses are Patty Sapan, Janice Case, Gloria Moyer and Donna Owens.
A variety of menu options will be available for approximately $15.
Cash or credit cards are accepted.
The social committee is collecting non-perishable foods to donate to Meals on Wheels through June.
Donations of large cans of vegetables and fruit and pasta other than spaghetti brought to the luncheon are deeply appreciated.
They need sugar-free cake and cookie mixes and puddings.
No more water bottles please, as they have plenty.
Wear your name tags and St. Patrick’s Day attire if you choose.
Contact Barbara Drossos if you want to purchase a name badge to wear at events. Order forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com, under Documents.
Wednesday, March 18, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. Please note this special date change. Donations for Meals on Wheels from anyone in our community are greatly appreciated at 6:45 that evening.
March 19 and April 2, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, March 19, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday night, March 21, is music bingo and trivia night with prizes. RSVP by text to Debbie Green at 215-680-0511 and pre-pay your $5 cost.
DJ Icebox is the host. Bring some table snacks and your own beverage.
Tuesday, March 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 26, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 4, the children’s Easter egg hunt is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Monday, April 6, the landscaping committee meets at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15, from 10:30 a.m. – noon, Plantation Lakes resident Al Grimm’s first of six line-dancing classes at the clubhouse begins.
Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale is sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo.
Get an early start decluttering.
Happy birthday wishes to Dayton Cobb, Heather Daniels, Howard Forman and Vic Mollet.
Sending get well wishes to Diane Colarik and Eileen Hickey.
Sending condolences to Grace Gentile and Lenore Russo on their husband and father Salvatore Gentile’s passing away.
AARP Foundation volunteer tax aides offer free tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those over 50 years old.
Bring your 2018 tax return, South Carolina photo ID card, social security card and bank account information for government refunds.
AARP will be at the Carolina Forest Library Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
They are at the Socastee Library on Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. -2 p.m., and at the North Myrtle Beach Library from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
March 7 at 2 p.m. and March 8 at 1 p.m., Coastal Carolina University’s men’s baseball team plays Middle Tennessee at Springs Brooks Stadium.
They play Wake Forest at 6 p.m. on March 11.
Saturday, March 14, is North Myrtle Beach’s 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.
The parade begins 9 a.m. and the festival is from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. with free admission and parking.
There will be three stages of live music, about 150 vendors, leprechaun and junior leprechaun contests, and a shepherd’s pie eating contest.
Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m., the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to collect local highway litter.
Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m., the Long Bay Symphony presents “One Vision: Music of Queen” at Myrtle Beach High School.
Saturday, March 24 is the Grand Strand’s Largest Job Fair at Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 North Oak St.
Email us at friendpa@aol. com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
