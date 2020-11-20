Monday night Nov. 9 was Plantation Lakes’ annual 2020 property owners’ association meeting. The terms of president Joel Busby and treasurer Josh Chastain expired. At this meeting, two directors were elected to serve two-year terms.
The candidates who won are incumbent president Joel Busby and past board of directors’ member Richard Carlson. Congratulations to Joel, and a hearty welcome back to Rich.
The board of directors’ president is Lori Buse, vice president is Nancy Soto, treasurer Michael Hinson and member-at-large is Joel Busby. Rich Carlson was assigned recording secretary.
The new officers’ jobs begin immediately.
Social committee annual officer elections were held at the Tuesday night Nov, 10 meeting. Current vice president Diane Colarik will be 2021 secretary. Debbie Bonner will be vice-president. Linda Lucas will be treasurer. President Leslie Morgan proposed a change to the social committee charter to allow officer position-sharing.
Committee members vote for the candidate team as they would on any candidate for officer. This change received a unanimous vote of approval.
Liz DiCamillo and Debbie Green will be co-presidents. All candidates received unanimous approval. Congratulations to the 2021 officers.
Many thanks to the 2020 officers for doing a wonderful job despite being such a difficult year with pandemic restrictions and cancellations.
The 2020 officers are president Leslie Morgan, vice president Diane Colarik, treasurer Diane Terrill and secretary Joyce Farrell.
There will be no December social committee meeting.
Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m., Lynn and Joe Bethle’s daughter, Scholars Academy senior Ryley Bethle, is collecting non-perishable food donations for Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies left at your mailboxes.
Tuesday, Nov. 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 will be Plantation Lakes’ annual turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day. The cost for adults age 19 and older is $11 Nov. 20-25. Everyone age 18 and younger is free.
The kids’ fun mile begins at 8:45 a.m. Turkey trot 5K race begins at 9 a.m. Online registration closes 9 p.m. Nov. 25.
Registration closes 8:40 a.m. Nov. 26. Remember to register in advance and arrive 30 minutes before the race begins. The first 200 finishers receive both a medal and T-shirt.
With questions, contact race organizer David Turner at 843-446-9161.
All race proceeds will be donated to local charities.
There are several age bracket award categories for top male and top female. The categories are: kids 12 and under, teens 13-17, adults 18-39, master 40-54, seniors 55-64 and grand masters 65+.
Title sponsor is broker-in-charge Jason T. Ellis of JTE Realty. If you want to be a local business sponsor, contact Lori Buse at 843-457-2355.
RSVP by Monday, Nov. 30 for the Monday, Dec. 7 ladies’ brunch at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery at 11:30 a.m. Contact president and hostess Leslie Morgan at 301-717-6790. Orders will be off the menu.
The food is prepared from scratch here. Enjoy leisurely socializing with friends while it is prepared. All tables will not be served simultaneously, so please be patient.
Remember, please bring food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach. Items needed are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, fruit, boxed cookies, peanut butter and spaghetti. Wear your name badge.
The Architectural Review Board meets Dec. 3 and 17 at 9 a.m. Meetings are still closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB forms for new projects.
Thursday, Dec. 3, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5, Plantation Lakes annual holiday boat parade will be chaired by Forrester Morgan and BOD. member Rich Carlson. An outdoor get together will follow, weather permitting.
Monday, Dec. 7, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10, the Card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12 will be a Plantation Lakes children’s outdoor Christmas event chaired by Irene Gifford.
Thursday, Dec. 17, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Use Plantation Lakes’ website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
We send happy birthday wishes to Lynn Bethle.
Friday, Nov. 27- Dec. 31, Brookgreen Gardens presents “Nights of a Thousand Candles” with over 2,700 lit candles and sparkling lights.
From 4-9 p.m., prepaid guests can walk the gardens hearing live holiday music bands, harpists, strolling bagpipers, singing carolers and enjoy food sold there.
Tickets are available online at www.brookline.org or 844-271-3410. Due to social distancing 50% less tickets are being sold each night this year.
Saturday, Nov. 28 from 5-7 p.m. is the Intracoastal Christmas Regatta boat parade beginning at Little River Inlet. It ends at Dock Holidays Marina. Yachts for Tots donations appreciated.
Have a safe and healthy week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
