A large black bear was seen at 7 p.m. in daylight this week on a Plantation Lakes’ front lawn. Black bears are attracted to bird feeders, pet food, greasy barbecue grills and trash cans with food residue. They damage vehicles and homes to get food. Keep pet food containers indoors, barbecue grills clean, seal trash and remove bird feeders. These bears are omnivorous, feeding on a wide variety of plants and animals per www.dnr.sc.gov.gov/wildlife/publications/blackbears.pdf.
Cubs are weaned between six to eight months old in late summer. Www.bearwise.org says that black bears can climb 100 feet high in a tree in 30 seconds and sprint up to 35 mph. They swim up to 6 mph.
They are frightened by night lights, strobe lights, loud music, scarecrows and trained guard dogs. If you see a bear while walking, but are unseen by the bear, move quietly and quickly away. Do not run if the bear sees you. Walk away while facing the bear, waving your arms and making noise. Eye contact is not necessary. Barking dogs scare bears. If walking with your dog, keep your dog close and calm.
The new traffic signal at the entrance to Plantation Lakes is progressing well. Past board of directors’ member Rich Galante Sr. worked hard to make this happen.
Despite the social committee canceling the annual yard sale due to pandemic restrictions, private residences held yard sales in September.
The landscape committee meets Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. is the annual social committee-sponsored tailgate party in the pool parking lot, hosted by Patty and Al Grimm. They will provide hot dogs, buns and condiments. Bring a dish to share with a utensil, your own chair and beverage.
Some tables and tents are needed. RSVP to Patty by text at 843-685-9190. Al will have a TV for game viewing. Rain date is Oct. 17.
The social committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Please note date change. New 2021 officer nominations are accepted at this meeting and voted on in November.
This year, the social committee has collected donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach with Nancy Ortiz as chairperson. The items most needed are canned chicken, tuna, soup, canned fruit, ravioli or pasta sauce, jelly, 18-ounce jars of peanut butter, 12-16-ounce boxes of cereal, 16-ounce boxes of spaghetti, instant potatoes and boxed mac ‘n cheese.
Helping Hand is a United Way of Horry County Community Partner. It is a short-term crisis and referral agency providing services to prevent those in need from falling into homelessness. Drop off donations at 6:45 p.m. at the clubhouse before the meeting, or bring them to ladies luncheons.
The Architectural Review Board meets Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15, the ladies luncheon will be hosted by Debbie Bonner at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach at 4930 U.S. 17 South.
Dining will be outdoors except if it is raining. Orders are off the menu with separate checks. More details will follow.
The lights committee meets Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.
The lake committee meets Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.
The covenants committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30, is Plantation Lakes’ adult Halloween outdoor celebration chaired by Kathy Haight.
Saturday, Oct. 31, is Plantation Lakes’ kids’ Halloween outdoor celebration. A costume parade and “trunk or treating” are possible considerations complying with pandemic restrictions.
The board of directors’ last date for new candidate applications was Monday, Sept. 28. The 2020 annual members meeting of Plantation Lakes Property Owners Association will be Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. The location has not been decided yet.
The terms of president Joel Busby and treasurer Josh Chastain will expire. At this meeting, two people will be elected to each serve for a two-year term.
Use Plantation Lakes’ new website app, https://app.townq.io.
Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ 12 annual Holiday Boutique chaired by president Leslie Morgan. This year, it will be a totally outdoor event with over 30 vendors outside the clubhouse.
There will be a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing, holiday decor and year-round decor.
The silent auction is always a favorite for many. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 1.
Friday, Nov. 13, Plantation Lakes’ veterans’ happy hour will be chaired by Wendy Pistoia.
We send very happy birthday wishes to Patty Scaruzzi.
Healing wishes for Paul Colarik and Howard Forman.
Happy anniversary and many more, Shelly and Sandy Hartman.
Myrtle Beach Fall Bike Rally is Sept. 28 – Oct. 4.
