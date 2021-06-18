We are glad the new traffic lights at the Plantation Lakes entrance have progressed to flashing before full activation.
On June 17, the Plantation Lakes ladies luncheon was at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille with hostesses Debbie Poat and Kathy Haight.
On June 9, the communications committee email blasted about not feeding or leaving food available for neighborhood wildlife. Contact the committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
On June 23, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
On June 24, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com. The Plantation Lakes website https://app. townsq.io has the new gate lock combination. Gate lock and boat ramp are for Plantation Lakes eligible boats only.
June 25 at 7 p.m., Debbie and Joel Green will host the first post-COVID happy hour outside the clubhouse. This is for Plantation Lakes residents only.
On June 29, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On July 1 and 15, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io. Contact the board at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Place documents in ARB’s drop box by the clubhouse door.
On July 1, the BOD meets at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
On July 3, the children’s bicycle parade at the clubhouse will be followed by the golf cart parade hosted by the social committee. This is for Plantation Lakes residents. Check your email blasted flyer or the website at https://app.townsq.io for exact times and more details.
On July 20, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact the committee at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. It is no longer necessary to notify the social committee that you plan to attend because COVID protocols are being relaxed. There will be no food collection for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach until September. Please do not bring any food donations to the clubhouse or luncheons until September.
July 30 will be Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars.” Resident Stan Vitale will entertain on his keyboard and his brother Gus will play the saxophone.
Plantation Lakes’ water aerobics classes are held Monday - Friday from 8:45-9:45 a.m. with music all summer at the upper pool. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. with two noodles and water weights. Classes are for Plantation Lakes residents only. Waivers are on the website: https://app.townsq.io. Bring your signed documents to your first class.
Carolina Forest Middle of the Road corporation needs your tax-deductible donations at www.cfmiddleoftheroad.com for the maintenance of Plantation Lakes’ new medians. The work is done by professional landscapers.
Plantation Lakes’ bridge card game group meets Monday afternoons at the clubhouse. They welcome new players. Interested folks please contact sherlissa@aol.com.
Happy birthday wishes to Phil Shore.
On June 12, the NCSC Adult Baseball League 55+ Division Naturals vs Pirates game at Pelicans Stadium got rained out. We were cheering for Naturals catcher and Plantation Lakes resident Steve Elias Sr.
June 15 is Carolina Forest High School’s graduation ceremony. Congratulations to the graduates!
June 18 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. is the Friends of Carolina Forest Library’s first post COVID book sale. A bag of books costs $5.
June 24 from 7-9 p.m. is a free admission Music on Main Concert at the Horseshoe at 1 WW South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach. Live concerts are every Thursday through Oct. 14, weather permitting. Bring a chair.
Enjoy listening, dancing, shopping and dining at the restaurants.
June 26 from 11 a.m. -10 p.m. is the Conway Riverfest at 4 Elm St. Admission is free until 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., age 13 and older admission is $5 at the Conway marina. The event begins with our national anthem, colorguard presentation, 11:30 a.m. golf cart parade, business expo, food and beer garden, kids zone, and arts and crafts vendors.
It concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The South Carolina 2021 Hurricane Guide recommends preparing a basic disaster supplies kit in advance. This includes the guide, portable radio and flashlights with extra batteries, first aid kit and NOAA weather radio. Keep two gallons per day per person of bottled water and a three-day supply of non-perishable food. Have mobile device chargers, cash, baby supplies (if applicable) and pet supplies. Rain jackets, spare clothing, boots, soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste and other personal hygiene items are important. Blankets, towels, bedding, disposable plates, cups and utensils are necessary. Mosquito repellent, sunscreen, sunglasses and hand sanitizer are helpful.
Keep important documents including insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, drivers licenses, Social Security cards, medical records, proof of residence and family photos in a waterproof container.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises having medications, passports, work gloves, duct tape, a pocket knife, tools, scissors and fire extinguisher.
Have a great week!
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
