Thursday, Oct. 15, the delicious ladies’ luncheon was held at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille in Barefoot Landing, hosted by vivacious Debbie Bonner.
The covenants committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The finance committee meets Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Plantation Lakes’ Friday, Oct. 30 adult Halloween party and Oct. 31 kids’ Halloween party were cancelled due to pandemic concerns. Many Plantation Lakes homes will welcome children trick or treating at their residences on Halloween night.
The landscape committee meets Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
The Architectural Review Board meets Nov. 5 and 19 at 9 a.m. Meetings are still closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB Forms for new projects.
The board of directors meets privately Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ 12th annual Holiday Boutique chaired by social committee president Leslie Morgan. The social committee is gladly accepting donated gift baskets creatively themed for the boutique’s silent auction.
Create a basket with a friend or neighbor. Some past popular basket ideas are Myrtle Beach souvenirs, kitchen items, nail care, jewelry pieces, chocolates, car wash supplies, beach day supplies, movie night at home and mystery gift cards.
Contact Janice Case at 843-655-7725 if you want to contribute a basket. When the basket is completed, contact Diane Terrill at 856-404-0245.
This year will be a totally outdoor event with 40 vendors outside the clubhouse. Masks are encouraged.
There will be a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing, holiday decor and year-round decor.
Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 8.
Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. is the new date and time for Plantation Lakes’ annual 2020 property owners’ association meeting. Its new location is Inlet Square Mall-Belk Wing, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
The terms of president Joel Busby and treasurer Josh Chastain will expire. At this meeting, two directors will be elected to serve for two-year terms.
Oct. 9, Waccamaw Management mailed a proxy to each property owner. Candidates are incumbent president Joel Busby, past board of directors’ member Richard Carlson, covenants committee chairman Jeff Rawls, residents Jerry Gravino and Mary Lou McDowell. The proxy asks a question for or against a tax resolution for excess association income over association expenses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 to be applied against the subsequent tax year member assessments. Proxies are due back by Nov. 5.
The social committee meets Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Please note the special date change.
New 2021 officer elections are voted on at this meeting.
At the October meeting, current vice president Diane Colarik was nominated for secretary for 2021. Debbie Bonner was nominated for vice president for 2021. Linda Lucas was nominated for treasurer for 2021. The position for president was still undecided at the end of the October meeting.
Thursday, Nov. 12, the Card-making club meets at 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13, the Plantation Lakes Veterans’ happy hour is cancelled due to pandemic concerns.
The lights committee meets Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 is Thanksgiving Day.
Monday, Dec. 7, the ladies’ luncheon will be at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery.
The November luncheon is cancelled.
Use Plantation Lakes’ website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
We send condolences to Ron Childress on his brother’s passing and to Gloria Moyer on her mother’s passing.
We send get well wishes to Janice Case, Deborah Gibson, Janet Howard and Tony Owens.
Happy birthday wishes to Warren Baldwin, Beth Crockett, Barbara Galante, Jeff Gill, Tom Gulya and John Owens.
Happy anniversary to Heather and Chad Daniels.
Congratulations to Renee and Eddie Sauerberger on their son’s engagement.
Early voting is available through Nov. 2 at Carolina Forest Library every Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
At www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, the CDC says when trick or treating, not to use costume masks instead of cloth masks with two layers of breathable fabric covering both the face and nose. Never wear a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can be dangerous, limiting ability to breathe.
The Mayo Clinic advises that children should follow social distancing of six feet apart and wash hands with soap and water.
Someone should carry a flashlight with fresh batteries and children should only approach clearly lit homes, www.mayoclinic.org states.
Homeowners, please clear away tripping hazards like wet leaves, garden hoses, toys and bicycles before children arrive.
Friday, Nov. 6- Sunday, Nov. 15, the Long Bay Theatre present the Broadway musical “Godspell” outdoors at Broadway at the Beach. Tickets are available online at www.longbaytheatre.com.
Have a safe and good week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.