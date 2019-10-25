Thursday, Oct. 17, the ladies’ Spooktacular Ghouls Luncheon was at Villa Toscana in North Myrtle Beach with vivacious hostesses Debbie Bonner, Donna Owens and Joanna Eller.
Villa Tuscana specially opened for our 26 ladies providing delicious lunches.
Several ladies won prizes from the hostesses and $25 gift certificate from the restaurant.
Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. was Plantation Lakes’ annual kids’ Halloween party at the clubhouse.
Board member Courtney Bergman, Kelly Gravino and Sara Weaver provided fun galore indoors despite rain outside. There was a magician, balloon art, Gino’s Real New York Pizza, Chick-fil-A nuggets, desserts, beverages, game booths, face painting, crafts and costume parade for kids ages 0-12.
Plantation Lakes’ Property Owner’s Association, Inc. sent a proxy in the mail for three open board of directors’ seats.
Resident Michael Hinson is a listed candidate. Past board of directors’ members Richard Carlson and Richard Galante are write-in candidates to add to your proxy ballots. Nancy Soto-Agliata is another write-in.
Your signed proxy ballot must reach Waccamaw Management’s post office box or office by Tuesday, Nov. 5. This is important for a quorum: minimum voting members physically present or by proxy for valid meeting/election.
The annual POA meeting and election is Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Friday, Oct. 25 from 7-10 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ annual Halloween happy hour at the clubhouse. Social committee hostesses are Kathy H, Debbie B, Diane C., Gerry F. and Janet H. Wear a costume, as there will be a costume parade and prizes. Talented Stan Vitale will provide wonderful keyboard entertainment.
Bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage.
Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, the finance committee meets usually at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-9 p.m. is a Family Music and Movie Night at the clubhouse chaired by board member Courtney Bergman.
Three food trucks, Rentko, Curbside Catering and Mr. Softee, will provide food. Musician B. J. Craven will entertain. No movie name has been decided.
Monday, Nov. 4, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 and 21, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ amazing annual Holiday Boutique at the clubhouse.
Residents who can move some clubhouse furniture on Thursday Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. and/or Saturday, Nov. 9 after the event, are greatly needed and appreciated. Please email to lesliewmorgan@gmail.com if you can help. Thanks very much.
Over 47 vendors will sell unique home décor, crocheted items, holiday crafts, bows, clothing, homemade soaps, candles, jewelry and bowls.
The social committee is selling the popular silent auction gift baskets. More donated gift baskets are needed.
Creative basket ideas are beach day supplies, kitchen items, chocolate, jewelry, nail care, Myrtle Beach souvenirs, car wash and wax supplies or mystery gift cards from various stores. If you want to donate a basket, contact Janice Case at 802-777-9539.
Thursday, Nov. 14, the ladies’ luncheon will be at Sea Captain’s House at 3002 North Ocean Blvd. graciously hosted by Debbie Poat and Debbie Bonner in a room overlooking the ocean.
Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., Wendy Pistoia proudly hosts Plantation Lakes’ second veterans happy hour honoring all veterans.
Bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. All Plantation Lakes ladies are welcome. Contact president lesliewmorgan@gmail.com.
The social committee has supported local charity Fostering Hope, Inc. in Conway for 2019. The charity’s mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations.
Thursday, Nov. 21, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Tom Gulya, Debbie Poat and Dallas Rosenberry.
Happy anniversary Heather and Chad Daniels.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, Carolina Forest Civic Association speakers were Ashley Cowen, Paul McCullough and Kevin Goss from Horry County Parks, Open Space and Recreation Department. East Coast Greenway opens when Carolina Forest Boulevard widening is completed. Plantation Lakes’ light pole committee chairman Bob Sweet spoke.
Thursday, Oct. 17, McLeod emergency room held an open house with guided tours of their new facility opening Monday, Oct. 22 at 7 a.m.
Carolina Forest Recreation Center offers afternoon keyboarding classes Tuesdays for ages 18 and younger and for age 16 and older.
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m., Ghost of the Coast Fun Run starts behind Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The 5K run begins at 4 p.m.
Trunk or Treat begins 4:30 p.m. with games, face painting, inflatables and costume contests for children.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
