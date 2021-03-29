Fortunately, the predicted tornadoes and damaging wind storms March 18 missed our area and went out to sea. Unfortunately, the Plantation Lakes Ladies Luncheon that day at Travinia Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar was canceled due to the severe storm threat. Social committee hostesses Diane Colarik, Leslie Morgan and Donna Owens made the cautious decision out of a concern for safety.
March 20 was the first day of spring. The end of March and early April are perfect for removing and replacing garden mulch.
Mulch will suppress weeds and increase moisture retention. Aeration is helpful if you need holes in your soil to allow air, water and nutrients to reach grass roots.
On March 27 from 1-3 p.m., the Plantation Lakes annual Easter egg hunt for children age 12 and under will be outside the clubhouse and sponsored by the social committee. Chairwoman Irene Gifford will provide visits with the Easter bunny, inflatable games and Kona Ice. Tim the Balloon Man will entertain. Photographer Lauren Elizabeth will charge $20 per optional original digital photo. Two resident sponsors are Ocean Homes Builders owner Steven Quickery and Plantation Realty Group broker/owner Rob Mason. Rain date is March 28. Masks are appreciated.
March 30, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact covenants@plantationlakespoa.com. They need a new member. If interested, contact chairman Jeff Rawls at jerawls00@gmail.com.
April 1 and April 15, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. at a closed meeting. They need a new member. If interested, send a brief email noting your background experience and any prior board experience to arb@plantationlakespoa.com. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io as well as community committee meetings and events information.
April 1, the board of directors meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bodadmin@plantationlakespoa.com.
April 5, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
Contact the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
April 20, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Debbie Green and Lizzy DiCamillo at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan attending. The social committee has been helping the charity Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach. They help folks in short-term crisis to meet food and rent needs. This past year has been rough for millions out of work. Food donations to Helping Hand by all Plantation Lakes residents are welcomed between 6:30-6:45 p.m. that day. Items needed are different cereals, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, canned soups, tomato sauce, tea bags, apple juice, Kool-Aid, instant coffee and instant iced tea. Social committee chairperson Nancy Ortiz kindly accepted food at her home March 22-24 from all Plantation Lakes residents.
April 22, the ladies luncheon will be at the new Crooked Hammock Brewery restaurant at 4924 U.S. 17 South in Barefoot Landing. They serve backyard cookout-style food.
April 22, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. via conference call. The boat ramp will remain out of service until construction is complete in May. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
April 22, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
April 28, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m. via conference call.
The May 7 Cinco de Mayo happy hour at Abuelo’s is canceled.
Community Fun Day events are being planned for June 12. DJ Buff will entertain. Pool volleyball and other pool fun, corn hole, sack races, tennis, basketball and food trucks are among the fun activities planned.
Happy birthday Rachel Handren, Cathy Higgins and Tom Scaruzzi.
March 27 at 9:30 a.m., some Plantation Lakes residents are running for the executive committee at the Carolina Bays Precinct GOP reorganization meeting at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Good luck Don Bowne, Cathy Farish, Gloria Moyer and Karen Schoeck!
McLeod Health is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics each week. The past two weeks they were held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Mall. It was a very well organized operation when we were there last week with family members. Patients are required to have an appointment to receive a vaccine there.
Appointments are available through the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) at 866-365-8110 and vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.
Happy Palm Sunday and Passover everyone.
Neighbors are concerned about foxes observing their small pets in their yards. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warns that red or gray foxes occasionally prey on small pets or fowl. They have sharp hearing, vision and a sense of smell for detecting prey. Adults weigh 8-15 pounds and usually hunt from dusk to dawn. While weaning kits, they forage by day. They give birth in late spring through early summer. Healthy foxes do not bother humans. Rabid foxes are a threat to humans and animals. Strobe lighting and loud sounds temporarily scare them.
Have a safe and healthy week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
