The Fourth of July festivities were not as well attended as hoped, probably due to post-COVID-19 hesitation. The golf carts and bikes were beautifully decorated. Many thanks to Debbie Green and Lizzy DiCamillo for organizing the events and to Diane Colarik, Connie Lombardo and Cathy Wolmering for helping them.
Plantation Lakes’ very popular water aerobics classes are held Monday - Friday from 8:45-9:45 a.m. with music all summer at the upper pool.
Arrive at 8:30 a.m. with two noodles and water weights. Classes are for Plantation Lakes residents only. Waiver and COVID-19 forms are on the website: app.townsq.io. Bring these signed documents to your first class.
July 15 was the ladies luncheon at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in The Market
Common hosted by Roxanna Friebel, Leslie Morgan, Donna Owens and Gina Vitale.
On July 20, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Please do not bring any food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach to the clubhouse or luncheons until September.
An adult volunteer is needed to chair the annual children’s Halloween party in October.
Please contact the social committee’s email address if you are interested: plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com.
On July 22, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
Plantation Lakes’ website (app.townsq.io) has the gate lock combination. The boat ramp and gate lock are usable by Plantation Lakes-eligible boats only.
On July 22, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Jeff Rawls chairs this committee because the prior chairman moved. Contact the committee at finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
On July 27, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at
covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On July 28, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
July 30 from 7-9 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars” happy hour.
Resident Stan Vitale will entertain on his keyboard and his brother Gus will play the saxophone poolside. Plantation Lakes Social Committee hostesses are Patty Benjamin and Maureen Canil.
Please bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage. Do not bring anything glass, which is not allowed in the pool area.
On Aug. 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at
landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Aug. 5 and 19, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on Plantation Lakes’ Townsquarewebsite: app.townsq.io. Contact the ARB at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Place documents in ARB’s dropbox by the clubhouse door.
On Aug. 5, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at
bod@plantationlakespoa.com. Residents are encouraged to attend. Questions can be asked from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
On Aug. 10, the scrapbooking/cardmaking club meets at 1 p.m.
Aug. 27 is the “Dog Days of Summer” happy hour.
This event will benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society. Linda Elias will host this for the 11th year.
Plantation Lakes’ bridge card game group now has 18 members.
They meet on Monday afternoons. New members are always welcome.
If you are interested in joining, please email Phil at sherlissa@aol.com.
Another mailbox was a hit-and-run victim. This was done in broad daylight by a black Mercedes.
If you have not already, please send a tax deductible donation to Carolina Forest Middle of the Road corporation and set your Kroger Community Rewards to benefit them.
This funds
maintenance of the newly planted medians outside Plantation Lakes’ entrance, which our HOA does not fund. Their website is cfmiddleoftheroad.com and the email address is info@cfmiddleoftheroad.com.
Happy birthday wishes to Jeannie Fink and Kathy Gill.
Happy anniversary to Heidi and Shawn Boroski and Ginni and Bill Norton.
We send get well wishes to Arlette Allen and Steve Bournonville .
July 16 from 7-9 p.m. is an outdoor free admission concert at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex’s Sandhills Bank Amphitheater. It is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band called Fleetwood Max. Aug. 20 is a Tom Petty tribute band called The Wildflowers.
Bring a chair or blanket. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase but no outside food or drinks are permitted.
July 21 at 7 p.m., the Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at the Carolina Forest
Recreation Center. Brian Argo, CFO of Conway Medical Center, will speak.
Brookgreen Gardens presents “Summer Lights Art by Night” every Wednesday-Saturday from 7-10 p.m. through Aug. 21. Talented pianists provide live music.
On Aug. 13, the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 8 a.m. to collect litter.
New volunteers are welcome.
Aug. 14 is a charity golf tournament benefiting Cystinosis Research Network at
Myrtle Beach National’s West Course at 8 a.m. Contact Elwin Miles at 843-222-5974. Plantation Lakes resident Barbara Drossos has a friend whose daughter died of this disease.
Have a great week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
