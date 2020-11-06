Sunday, Nov. 1, Daylight Savings Time ended. It will get darker one hour earlier each evening now. Remember to change your smoke detector batteries.
Traffic is adjusting to the recently-divided highway on Carolina Forest Boulevard during median construction. Speed limit is 35 mph the entire length for now.
Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ 12th annual Holiday Boutique chaired by social committee president Leslie Morgan. Don’t forget to place bids on holiday baskets or boxes at the boutique’s very popular silent auction.
This year will be a totally outdoor event with 40 vendors outside the clubhouse. Masks are encouraged. There will be a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing, holiday and year-round decor. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 8.
Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ annual 2020 Property Owners Association meeting. Its remote location is Inlet Square Mall - Belk Wing, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. Social distancing and masks are required.
The terms of president Joel Busby and treasurer Josh Chastain will expire. At this meeting, two directors will be elected to serve for two-year terms.
Candidates are incumbent president Joel Busby, past board of directors’ member Richard Carlson, covenants committee chairman Jeff Rawls, residents Jerry Gravino and Mary Lou McDowell. The proxy question being voted for or against is a tax resolution for excess association income over association expenses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 to be applied against the subsequent tax year member assessments.
The social committee meets Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Please note the special date change.
New 2021 officer elections are voted on at this meeting.
At the October meeting, current vice president Diane Colarik was nominated for 2021 secretary. Debbie Bonner was nominated for 2021 vice president. Linda Lucas was nominated for 2021 treasurer. The position for 2021 president was still not filled at the end of the October meeting.
Thursday, Nov. 12, the Card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
The Friday, Nov. 13, Plantation Lakes’ veterans’ happy hour is cancelled due to pandemic concerns.
The Architectural Review Board meets Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. Meetings are still closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB Forms for new projects.
The lights committee meets Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 will be Plantation Lakes’ annual turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day. The cost for adults age 19 and older is $6 through Nov. 19. It increases to $11 Nov. 20-25.
Everyone age 18 and younger is free.
The kids’ fun run begins at 8:45 a.m. The turkey trot 5K race begins at 9 a.m. Race morning registration is not possible, as online registration closes by 9 p.m. Nov. 25.
Remember to register in advance and arrive 30 minutes before the race begins.
With questions, contact race organizer David Turner at 843-446-9161. All race proceeds will be donated to local charities.
There are several age bracket award categories for top male and top female. The categories are: kids 12 and under, teens 13-17, adults 18-39, master 40-54, seniors 55-64 and grand masters 65+.
Title sponsor is broker-in-charge Jason T. Ellis of JTE Realty.
If you are interested in being a local business sponsor for this event, contact Lori Buse at 843-457-2355. Sponsors will receive logo recognition on T-shirts, along the route, and on social media.
Monday, Dec. 7, the ladies’ luncheon will be at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery. The November luncheon is cancelled.
Monday, Dec. 7, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Use Plantation Lakes’ website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
Happy birthday wishes to Kelly Handley.
We send get well wishes to Mary Lippman.
Happy anniversary to Kelly and Andrew Handley.
Friday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 15, the Long Bay Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Godspell” outdoors at Broadway at the Beach. Tickets are available online at www.longbaytheatre.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6-7:30 p.m., the Long Bay Symphony will provide jazz music during a three-course prix fixe dinner at Brentwood Restaurant in Little River.
Call 843-448-8379 to reserve seating. Cost is $50 per person, tax and tip included.
Carolina Forest Recreation Center offers two beginner line dancing classes at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Fridays in November.
Improver line dancing classes are offered Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Classes are $20 per person and co-ed.
Gentle yoga is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays for $10 per person. Check out various Zumba and other exercise classes.
Have a safe and good week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
