We wish everyone a happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20 and happy Chinese New Year on Saturday, Jan. 25. Chinese New Year is also known as their spring festival. This year, 4718, will be the Year of the Cat.
We thank Debbie Green for an outstanding job chairing and organizing social committee’s clubhouse “undecorating” team of volunteers on Saturday. Jan. 4.
Jan. 6, the communications committee sent out its January newsletter. It announced that Plantation Lakes certification as a Firewise community was reapproved in December.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the ladies’ luncheon was scheduled at noon at Blueberry’s Grill in Barefoot Landing hosted by social committee officers Leslie Morgan, Diane Colarik, Diane Terrill and Joyce Farrell.
Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ ugly sweater happy hour at the clubhouse. Social committee member Lorraine Girardin will chair this hilarious event. There will be prizes for the best ugly sweaters.
The uglier your sweater is, the better. It does not have to a be holiday sweater. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Thursday, Jan. 23, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 and 20, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Feb. 15 from 6 -10 p.m., Plantation Lakes’ valentine’s dinner and dance at the clubhouse is sponsored by social committee. It will be catered by Ducatis Trattoria & Pizzeria.
Many ladies volunteer many hours working together to make this an incredibly amazing event each year for everyone in Plantation Lakes.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ladies’ luncheon will be held at the Crooked Oak Tavern at 328 Laurel St. in Conway. It will be chaired by Connie Lombardo and her team.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13, the Scrapbook/card-making club meets from 1-4 p.m. chaired by Diane Colarik.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact Barbara Drossos to purchase a name badge to wear at events. The order forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com, under Documents.
Saturday, March 21 is the St. Patrick’s themed happy hour trivia night chaired by Debbie and Joel Green and sponsored by the social committee.
Saturday, April 25 is Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale. It will be sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo. Start decluttering your closets and your home.
Happy birthday wishes to Josh Chastain and Susan Masi.
Monday, Jan. 20, Horry County Memorial Libraries and schools will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Federal, S.C. state and Horry County government offices will be closed except for county public safety operations.
Post offices and the New York Stock Exchange will be closed.
Monday, Jan. 20 from noon - 2 p.m. is the Grand Strand Annual MLK Parade on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach from 26th Avenue North to 9th Avenue South.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 is Carolina Forest Library’s next bag of books sale. A bag costs just $5.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. is Coastal Carolina University’s Faculty Jazz Ensemble at Wheelwright auditorium at 108 Spadoni Park Circle in Conway. Admission is $7.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., enjoy the seventh annual Taste of the Marshwalk at 4025 U.S, 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
Eight restaurants will offer samplings by their chefs. Live bands will perform. There will be local artists, jewelry designers, unique apparel, camel and pony rides, face painting and other children’s activities. Food samples will be $3-5 each.
Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1-6 p.m., The Market Common presents an Art and Music Funk Festival in Grand Park at 509 Farrow Parkway. This event celebrates craft beers, local arts and crafts vendors and good music.
Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., the Long Bay Symphony performs “From Barber to Barber” at Myrtle Beach High School, 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway.
They will play pieces by Gioachino Rossini, Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms and Sergei Prokofiev.
Jan. 30 – Feb. 8 is Coastal Carolina University’s show, “Putt Putt.” It is a new play created by the theatre students about playing miniature golf in Myrtle Beach. The play combines comedy, circus and drama.
Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m., the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center to collect local highway litter.
Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. is an Arts and Crafts Indoor Market at Inlet Square Mall at 10125 U.S. 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet. Over 40 local artists, artisans and crafters and food vendors will be there.
Email us at friendpa@aol. com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.