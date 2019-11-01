Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. Remember to turn clocks backward one hour and replace smoke detector batteries.
Smoke detectors’ functional life is 10 years, and carbon monoxide detectors, five years.
Horry County Fire Rescue can replace smoke alarms in high ceilings for free if needed. They greatly appreciate donations for this service. Contact the main office 2560 N. Main St. in Conway at 843-915-5190.
Both pools are simultaneously drained and receiving new plaster and coping. They were supposed to be drained one at a time to save the POA money.
Plantation Lakes Property Owner’s Association, Inc. sent a proxy in the mail for three open board of directors’ seats. Resident Michael Hinson is the listed candidate.
Past board of directors’ members Richard Carlson and Richard Galante are write-in candidates to add to your proxy ballots.
Resident Nancy Agliata and current appointed board member Lori Buse are also write-ins. Signed proxy ballots must reach Waccamaw Management by Tuesday, Nov. 5 or vote at the annual POA meeting Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
Friday night, Oct. 25 was Plantation Lakes’ Halloween happy hour. Social committee chairwomen Debbie B, Kathy H, Diane C., Gerry F. and Janet H. magnificently decorated the clubhouse.
Arlette Allen won for best costume, Bill Norton for funniest and Tony Owens for scariest.
Over 80 residents enjoyed Stan and Gus Vitale’s wonderful musical entertainment.
Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-9 p.m. is live music and food trucks night outside the clubhouse chaired by Courtney Bergman.
Rentko, Curbside Catering and Mr. Softee trucks will provide food. Enjoy face painting, balloon twisting and dancing to BJ Craven’s music.
Bring chairs and your own beverage.
Dr. Vasilios Pournaras Cosmetics and Dr. David Turner’s Impact Chiropractic are sponsors.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Monday, Nov. 4, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 and 21, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes amazing annual Holiday Boutique at the clubhouse at 8000 Juxa Drive.
Residents who can move some clubhouse furniture on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. and/or Saturday, Nov. 9 after the event will be greatly appreciated. Email to lesliewmorgan@gmail.com if you can help. Thanks very much.
Social committee volunteers, bring baked goods for the bake sale at 8:30-9:30 a.m. boutique day. More than 47 vendors will sell unique home décor, crocheted items, holiday crafts, bows, clothing, homemade soaps, candles, jewelry and bowls.
The social committee will sell the extremely popular silent auction gift baskets.
More donated gift baskets are needed. Some creative basket ideas are beach day supplies, kitchen items, chocolate, jewelry, nail care, Myrtle Beach souvenirs, car wash and wax supplies or gift cards from various stores.
If you want to donate a basket, contact Janice Case at 843-655-7725.
Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m., Plantation Lakes resident and retired U.S. Army veteran Ron Sardanopoli was asked to speak at North Myrtle Beach Middle school to relate Veterans Day’s true meaning.
Ron said his speech will be filled with compassion about the land of the free and the home of the brave. Ron was a career U.S. Army veteran retiring with a rank of CWO.
Thursday, Nov. 14, the ladies luncheon will be at Sea Captain’s House at 3002 North Ocean Blvd., graciously hosted by Debbie Poat and Debbie Bonner in an ocean-view room.
Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., Wendy Pistoia proudly hosts Plantation Lakes’ second veterans happy hour honoring all veterans.
Bring your beverage with an appetizer or dessert to share.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. All Plantation Lakes ladies are welcome. Contact president lesliewmorgan@gmail.com.
The social committee is supporting local charity Fostering Hope, Inc. in Conway in 2019. The charity’s mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations.
Thursday, Nov. 21, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to John Galvin, Greg Mormile and Stan Vitale.
Wishing Josh Chastain congratulations and success at his new job.
Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m., the Alzheimer Association’s Walk to End Alzheimers registration begins at Grand Park in The Market Common.
The two-to-three-mile walk begins at 11 a.m. at 1120 Farrow Parkway. Contact www.act.alz.org/walk for details.
Saturday, Nov. 9, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center 8 a.m. to collect litter on Carolina Forest roads.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 9-7 p.m. is the Friends of Carolina Forest Library’s book sale. A bag of books costs just $5.
