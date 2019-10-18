Saturday morning, Oct. 5, was Tidelands Health’s annual In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. WPDE chief meteorologist and Plantation Lakes resident Ed Piotrowski spoke, and Tidelands Health breast cancer physicians gave the inspiration.
Then the two-mile walk began at Waccamaw Medical Center East off U. S. 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, continuing to and along the Marsh Walk.
The event raised money for Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund to provide mammograms for those who cannot afford it.
Six Plantation Lakes residents participated.
Thursday, Oct. 17, the ladies Spooktacular Ghouls Luncheon was scheduled at Villa Toscana in North Myrtle Beach with vivacious hostess Debbie Bonner. Details will follow.
Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ annual kids Halloween party at the clubhouse. RSVP ended Oct. 12. Contact Sara at 843-422-4240.
Board member Courtney Bergman, Kelly Gravino and Sara Weaver will chair this event.
There will be Gino’s Real New York Pizza, beverages, game booths, face painting, magic, arts and crafts and costume parade for kids ages 0-12.
Plantation Lakes Property Owners Association, Inc. sent a proxy in the mail for three open board of directors seats.
Resident Michael Hinson is listed as a candidate. Past board of directors members Richard Carlson and Richard Galante are write-in candidates to add to your proxy ballots. Resident Nancy Agliata wants to be added too.
Your signed proxy ballot must reach Waccamaw Management’s post office box or office by Tuesday, Nov. 5. This is important for a quorum or minimum present members to make the meeting valid.
The annual POA meeting and election will be on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 from 7-10 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ annual Halloween happy hour at the clubhouse. Social committee hostesses are Kathy H, Debbie B, Diane C., Gerry F. and Janet H. Wear a costume as there will be a costume parade and prizes.
Talented Stan Vitale will provide wonderful keyboard entertainment.
Bring an appetizer or dessert to share, and your own beverage.
Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween night, the finance committee meets at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 and 21, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ amazing annual Holiday Boutique at the clubhouse .
Over 47 vendors will sell unique home décor, crocheted items, holiday crafts, bows, clothing, homemade soaps, candles, jewelry and bowls.
The social committee will sell the extremely popular silent auction gift baskets. More donated gift baskets are needed. Some creative basket ideas are beach day supplies, kitchen items, chocolate, nail care, jewelry, Myrtle Beach souvenirs, car wash and wax supplies or mystery gift cards from various stores.
Contact Janice Case at 843-655-7725 to donate a basket.
Thursday, Nov. 14 from 1-4 p.m. is the Card-creating/scrapbooking Club chaired by Diane Colarik.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. All Plantation Lakes ladies are welcome. Contact president lesliewmorgan@gmail.com.
The social committee is supporting local charity Fostering Hope, Inc. in Conway this year. The charity’s mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations.
Thursday, Nov. 21, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Warren Baldwin, Barbara Galante and Renee Gravante. Happy anniversary wishes to Janice and John Case, Linda and Ron Sardanopoli and Karen and George Schoeck.
Friday-Sunday Oct. 18-20 is Myrtle Beach RV Show at the Convention Center at 2101 N. Oak St.
Saturday, Oct. 19 is American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Beach Walk. Call 800-222-2345 24/7.
Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk is at 9 a.m. It begins and ends at 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., Crown Reef Resort.
Family friendly DJ entertainment, food, games on the beach are at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5-8 p.m. weather providing, enjoy complimentary hayrides in The Market Common in front of Uncommon Chocolatier at the Reed and Deville Street corner across from Grand 14 Theater.
Enjoy balloon artist entertainment while waiting.
Sunday, Nov. 3, turn clocks backward one hour and replace smoke detector batteries.
Saturday, Nov. 9, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 8 a.m. to collect litter on Carolina Forest roads.
Email us at friendpa@aol. com about important events in your lives. Have a great week.
