Merry Christmas and healthy holidays.
Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery provided a delicious holiday ladies’ brunch Monday, Dec. 7. It was hosted by the much-appreciated 2020 social committee officers Leslie Morgan, Diane Colarik, Diane Terrill and Joyce Farrell.
The officers gave prizes to each lady plus a toilet paper gag gift. Tim McGinnis provided a generous restaurant gift certificate. Outgoing officers were given beautiful floral bouquets gifts from 2021 incoming officers Debbie Green, Lizzy DiCamillo, Diane Colarik, Debbie Bonner and Linda Lucas.
Attending ladies brought food donations for the Helping Hand charity and wore masks. Everyone treasured the rare opportunity to be together during very difficult times.
Saturday, Dec. 12 was Plantation Lakes’ successful annual Santa Claus visit event chaired by Irene Gifford and sponsored by the social committee. Per pandemic restrictions, it was outdoors in front of the clubhouse.
Social committee members organized Santa’s gifts on tables categorized by age groups, distributed them and provided free beverages. Photographer Erin Dietrich provided optional photos. Benito’s Rolling Brick Oven food truck and Mr. Softee were in the parking lot. Santa rode through main community streets waving to watchers.
A Christmas-decorated golf carts parade followed.
New holiday lights in Plantation Lakes’ common areas are beautiful.
Tuesday, Dec. 22, the covenants committee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m.
Waste Industries is closed the Wednesday before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. They will collect trash one day later for each of these holidays on Saturday morning. All Saturday collections will be as normal.
Their website provides their holiday schedule throughout the year at wasteindustries.com/myrtlebeach/holidayschedule.
Jan. 7 and 21, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB forms for new projects.
Thursday, Jan. 7, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. HOA dues have not increased for 2021. Payment booklets for 2021 arrived in the mail.
BOD member Rich Carlson can be contacted at 843-641-9479 or carlsonbod@yahoo.com to assist residents with BOD questions.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact new 2021 co-presidents Liz DiCamillo and Debbie Green with questions at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. New members are welcome.
Due to clubhouse pandemic restrictions, please contact new secretary Diane Colarik if you plan to attend the meeting.
Nancy Ortiz will collect Helping Hand donation items. Needed are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, fruit, boxed cookies, peanut butter and spaghetti.
Thursday, Jan. 21, the street lights committee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m.
Use Plantation Lakes’ website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
We send condolences to Eileen Hickey for her father’s passing.
We send get well wishes to Kevin Hickey.
Happy birthday wishes to Al Fields.
Saturday, Dec. 19, Coastal Carolina University’s Chanticleers football team plays University of Louisiana - Lafayette at noon. at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Carolina Forest High School’s Show Choir presents “Holiday Spectacular” in the stadium parking lot Dec. 19 at 3 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Purchase your $20 per carload ticket at the gate. Stay in your car or bring lawn chairs.
Broadway at the Beach’s Merry Musical Christmas Tree synchronized music and light show is at 4 p.m.-close every 30 minutes through Dec. 31 at Center Court.
North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle presents the Great Christmas Light Show through Dec. 30 nightly from 5:30-9:30 p.m. They are closed Christmas Day.
There are 1.5 miles with 500 beautiful holiday light displays to drive through. Cost for vehicles with 1-15 guests is $15. Guests may park and walk in Santa’s Village.
Through Dec. 31, Brookgreen Gardens presents “Nights of a Thousand Candles” with over 2,700 lit candles and sparkling lights. From 4-9 p.m., prepaid guests can walk the gardens hearing live holiday music bands, harpists, strolling bagpipers, singing carolers and enjoy food sold there.
Tickets are available online at www.brookline.org or 844-271-3410.
Thursday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.- midnight is Southern Times Square at The Market Common in Valor Park with live music, food and beverage vendors, a mirror ball drop and midnight fireworks.
A $25 receipt from any restaurant or retailer dated Dec. 21 or prior is required to receive a ticket. Exchange your receipt at The Market Common management office during business hours until Dec. 30 or at the “Peace, Love, Little Donuts” tent Dec. 31.
Saturday, Jan. 9 from 1-5 p.m. is the Rivertown Wine Around opportunity to sample wine at Conway’s various participating businesses for $25 per ticket.
Pre-register at https://conwayalive.com.
Jan. 20, Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at 7 p.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The speaker is Ride Program’s Jason Thompson.
Have a safe and healthy week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
