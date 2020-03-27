Editor’s note: This will be the last community column for several weeks as the newspaper responds to the impact of COVID-19. The column will return.
We send prayers for everyone to stay well from COVID-19 and flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises frequent, thorough hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds minimum. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and ears with unwashed hands. Hand washing is most important after blowing your nose with a tissue, coughing, touching trash or garbage, contact with pets and caring for someone ill. They also advise wearing a mask and staying home if you are ill. Keep a 6-foot social distance between yourself and others to stay safest. It is important to disinfect frequently-used surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones, keyboards, counter tops, sinks and toilets.
Cdc.gov recommends that hand sanitizers be at least 60% alcohol. Due to coronavirus precaution, Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse and pool area are closed until further notice.
The tennis courts will remain open. Use your new key access cards to enter and leave the courts.
The 48th Avenue North beach area of Myrtle Beach had a mild to moderate population on it Saturday afternoon, March 21. There were several families with dogs, some couples, but no spring break party groups.
Everyone was friendly, but kept the required minimum 6 feet social distance from each other. It was a beautiful, slightly overcast 85 degree day for strolling and relaxing on the beach.
Gov. Henry McMaster closed all South Carolina public schools, state colleges and technical colleges through April. He closed all South Carolina restaurants and bars in-house service as of Wednesday morning, March 18.
All South Carolina state forest offices and recreational facilities are closed to the public. This includes restrooms, camping areas, cabins, rental shelters and meeting rooms.
A state of emergency was declared in Horry County when initial COVID-19 cases were confirmed March 14 and 15.
Horry County libraries, recreation centers, museum, farm and veterans affairs closed March 17 until further notice.
The social committee meeting March 18 was cancelled due to clubhouse closure for COVID-19 restrictions.
The March 28 Plantation Lakes annual bass fishing tournament was postponed due to coronavirus precautions. It will be rescheduled when safe to do so.
Chairpersons Russ and Priscilla Scales will keep all registrations forms, fees and prizes to be used for the new date.
The children’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 4 was canceled by chairperson Irene Gifford due to coronavirus precaution. Irene hopes to replace this with another type of event at a later date.
The street lights committee chairman Bob Sweet needs one additional volunteer to help on their committee.
Contact Bob at bsweet731@gmail.com.
They hope to help save our community $5,700 a month and pave the way for other communities to do the same.
The Architectural Review Board will meet April 2 and April 16 in closed sessions. They will not meet face-to-face with residents or builders until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
The following scheduled meeting dates depend on if COVID-19 restrictions have safely lifted, and if the clubhouse reopened.
April 2, the board of directors was scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m.
April 6, the landscaping committee was scheduled to meet at 7 p.m.
April 9, the Scrapbooking/card-making Club was scheduled to meet at 1 p.m.
April 14, the social committee was scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Please note this special date change.
The social committee is collecting non-perishable foods to donate to Meals on Wheels through June. Donations from all residents are greatly appreciated at 6:45 that evening.
Large cans of vegetables and fruit and any pasta other than spaghetti, sugar-free cake and cookie mixes and puddings are ideal donations.
April 15, Plantation Lakes resident Al Grimm’s initial line dancing class is canceled. All six classes are postponed until coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
April 16, the ad hoc street lights committee is scheduled to meet 7 p.m.
The April 16 ladies luncheon is canceled.
April 24 and 25, certified marine mechanic Craig Deese will service Plantation Lakes boats at the boat docks adjacent to the pool. He will trailer the boat, remove it from the water, change oil, filter and gear oil, replace spark plugs, inspect the lower unit and power wash the boat for $250.
Email Chuck Sroka at camelot1507@aol.com to sign up.
Include your name, contact information, boat decal number, motor horsepower, manufacturer, serial number, year built and physical description of boat.
The Saturday, April 25 Plantation Lakes community spring yard sale is postponed for a later date by chairperson Connie Lombardo.
Happy birthday wishes to Rachel Handren, Cathy Higgins, Tami Pasacane and Tom Scaruzzi.
Happy anniversary and many more to Verna and Jerry Frontiero and Kathryn and Stewart Kahn.
