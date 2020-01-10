The communications committee sent a community awareness email blast Myrtle Beach holiday schedule for Waste Industries for 2020.
The three days of the year with no trash collection are Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. This is the same as in 2019. Collection will be delayed one day.
Waste Industries’ office will be closed on those dates plus Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
Saturday, Jan. 4, the social committee took down holiday decorations inside the clubhouse. Many thanks to all who volunteered their help.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Thursday, Jan. 2 at 3:27 p.m., the board of directors 6:30 p.m. meeting was postponed to Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. The social committee is planning events for 2020.
They are reviewing March dates for a St. Patrick’s themed happy hour trivia night.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the ladies’ luncheon is at noon at Blueberry’s Grill in Barefoot Landing at 4856 U.S. 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach. Charming hostesses are Leslie Morgan, Diane Colarik, Diane Terrill and Joyce Farrell.
Everyone will order off the menu and receive individual checks. Entree selections range in price from $9-$15 plus tax and gratuity. Remember to wear your name badges.
Thursday, Jan. 16, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ ugly sweater happy hour at the clubhouse.
Social committee member Lorraine Girardin will chair this event. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage.
Thursday, Jan. 23, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 is Plantation Lakes’ Valentine’s dinner and dance.
Saturday, April 25, the social committee will sponsor a community spring yard sale. Start decluttering your closets and your home.
We send condolences to Diane Colarik on her mother’s passing.
Happy birthday wishes to Bella Forman, Shelly Hartman and Noelle Mason.
We send get well wishes to Mary Lippman and Mike Pasacane.
Very happy anniversary wishes to Patty and Al Grimm and Donna and Tony Owens.
Jan. 10-12 is the 38th Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo at Myrtle Beach Convention Center with fishing, ski, pontoon and deck boats, kayaks and paddleboards.
Friday hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Admission for adults is $9; seniors 65 and over is $8; children age 4-11 is $5.
Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 a.m., the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center to collect local highway litter.
Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1:30 - 8 p.m. is a benefit concert for Champion Autism Network (CAN) at the Boathouse at 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd. This country jam will have various performers, a silent auction, raffles and food and drink specials.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., the Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The Horry County Police Department will present an active shooter prep course.
This important course is beneficial to all ages to hear, as active shooter incidents unfortunately occur anywhere, anytime.
The best options and procedures for protecting human life will be discussed. They will discuss the three options to avoid, deny and defend. Information learned in this course may help to save lives and serious injuries.
Friday, Jan. 17, Horry County school students will be dismissed 2 ½ hours early for the end of the second quarter.
Monday, Jan. 20, Horry County Memorial Libraries and schools will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Federal, local state and county government offices will be closed except for county public safety operations. Post offices and New York Stock Exchange will be closed.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 is Carolina Forest Library’s next bag of books sale. A bag costs just $5.
Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1-6 p.m., The Market Common presents an Art and Music Funk Festival in Grand Park at 509 Farrow Parkway. This event celebrates craft beers, local arts and crafts vendors and good music.
Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., the Long Bay Symphony performs “From Barber to Barber” at Myrtle Beach High School at 3302 Robert Grissom Parkway. They will play pieces by Gioachino Rossini, Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms and Sergei Prokofiev.
Isle cottage apartment homes are being built off Village Center Boulevard. This rental community’s lease term is 12-15 months.
The 99 homes range from 510 - 1,293 square feet. Community and amenity center completion are expected early 2020.
There is a striking contrast between Isle and Plantation Lakes.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.