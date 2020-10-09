Sunday night, Oct. 11 is a westbound traffic lane switch on Carolina Forest Boulevard to enable Southern Asphalt median construction. Eastbound traffic will be unaffected.
It is important to use Plantation Lakes’ new website app, https://app. townq.io to learn about new events and to locate documents for our community.
October’s community newsletter says that Plantation Lakes committees and board are all still working under COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. is the annual social committee-sponsored tailgate party in the pool parking lot, hosted by Patty and Al Grimm. Bring a dish to share and a serving utensil, your chair and beverage.
The Grimms are bringing hot dogs, buns and condiments.
Some tables are needed. RSVP to Patty by text at 843-685-9190. Al will have a TV for game viewing. Remember your name badge. Rain date is Oct. 17.
The social committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Please note the special date change. New 2021 officer nominations are accepted at this meeting and voted on in November.
Through 2020, the social committee has been collecting donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach with Nancy Ortiz as chairperson. Items most needed are canned chicken, tuna, soup, canned fruit, ravioli or pasta sauce, jelly, 18-ounce jars of peanut butter, 12-16-ounce boxes of cereal, 16-ounce boxes of spaghetti, instant potatoes and boxed mac ‘n cheese.
Helping Hand is a United Way of Horry County Community Partner. It is a short-term crisis and referral agency providing services to prevent those in need from falling into homelessness. Drop off donations before the meeting at 6:45 p.m. at the clubhouse or at ladies’ luncheons.
The Architectural Review Board meets Oct. 15 and Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, meetings are still closed. They request residents use 2020 ARB forms for new projects.
Thursday, Oct. 15, the ladies luncheon will be hosted by Debbie Bonner at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach at 4930 U.S. 17 South.
Dining will be outdoors, except if it is raining. Orders are off the menu with separate checks. There is no need to RSVP.
With questions, call Debbie at 843-333-1774. Remember your name badge. Please bring Helping Hand food donations.
The lights committee meets Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
The lake committee meets Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
The covenants committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 is Plantation Lakes’ adult Halloween outdoor celebration chaired by Kathy Haight. Details will follow.
Saturday, Oct. 31 is Plantation Lakes’ kids’ Halloween outdoor celebration. A costume parade and “trunk or treating” are possible considerations complying with pandemic restrictions.
The landscape committee meets Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
The board of directors’ 2020 annual Plantation Lakes’ POA meeting is Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Location is undecided.
The terms of president Joel Busby and treasurer Josh Chastain will expire. At this meeting, two new directors will be elected to serve for two-year terms.
Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ 12th annual Holiday Boutique chaired by president Leslie Morgan.
This year will be a totally outdoor event with over 30 vendors outside the clubhouse. Masks are encouraged.
There will be a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing, holiday decor and year-round decor.
The silent auction is always a favorite for many. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 8.
Friday, Nov. 13, Plantation Lakes’ veterans happy hour will be chaired by Wendy Pistoia.
We send happy birthday wishes to Verna Frontiero, Amberly Green, Eileen Hickey and Mike Ryhal.
Happy 55th anniversary to Ed’s parents, Carol and Tom Piotrowski, and happy 20th anniversary to Patty Sapan and Don Bowne.
Carolina Forest Recreation Center is offering co-ed country and western-style line dancing classes for ages 18-99 in October from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Friday has a waitlist.
Many other types of classes offered this month are Burn N’ Build, various Zumba, SS Stretch, Sculpt Express, Chair Yoga, Yoga with Ball and Forever Fit. The center can be reached at 843-915-5532 at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 U.S. Census field collection has been extended to Oct. 31. You can submit online at my 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-3020 from 7 a.m.-2 a.m. eastern time.
The bureau questions ask about you and everyone living with you on April 1.
U.S. Census Bureau will never ask for your social security number, bank account or credit card numbers, money or donations or anything regarding a political party.
Have a safe and good week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
