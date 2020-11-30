We wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving weekend.
Thursday, Nov. 26, Plantation Lakes’ annual turkey trot is scheduled on Thanksgiving Day. Details will follow.
RSVP by Monday, Nov. 30 for the ladies’ brunch on Monday, Dec. 7 at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery at 11:30 a.m. Contact president and hostess Leslie Morgan at 301-717-6790. Orders are off the menu. Food is prepared from scratch. Enjoy leisurely and patiently socializing with friends while it is prepared. All tables will not be served simultaneously. Remember, please bring food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach. Items needed are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish and fruit, boxed cookies, peanut butter and spaghetti. Wear your name badge.
Dec. 3 and 17, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB Forms for new projects.
Thursday, Dec. 3, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Vice-president Nancy Soto reported that outdoor holiday decorations are new this year and have generic winter themes.
Saturday, Dec. 5, Plantation Lakes’ annual holiday boat parade will be chaired by Forrester Morgan and BOD. member Rich Carlson.
If you want your boat to join the parade, email Forrester at ForresterLMorgan@gmail.com. Decorate your boats now. It would be great if 12-15 boats participate. Starting time and route details will be emailed to participants soon. Weather permitting, an outdoor festivity will follow.
Monday, Dec. 7, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10, the Card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12 from 3-5 p.m. will be Plantation Lakes’ annual Santa Claus visit chaired by Irene Gifford and sponsored by the social committee.
Due to pandemic restrictions, it will be held on the back patio of the clubhouse instead of indoors. Santa will give gifts to children when they visit him.
It is important to RSVP to Irene at 843-877-2611 with your children’s names, gender and ages to enable gifts for them. Optional photos can be taken by Erin Dietrich. Santa will ride through the community waving to everyone.
There is no December social committee meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 17, street lights committee is scheduled at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22, the covenants committee is scheduled at 7 p.m.
Use Plantation Lakes website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
We send get well wishes to Mary Lippman.
We send happy birthday wishes to Roxanna Friebel and Linda Fields.
Thanksgiving is Lauren and Phil Shore’s 45th anniversary.
Wednesday night, Nov. 18 was the monthly Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting. Plantation Lakes’ street lights committee update is that Santee Cooper is stalling but agreeing to more meetings. Each month, Santee Cooper delays costs Plantation Lakes $8,000. The state legislature has a busy schedule for the next year so will probably not help at this time.
North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle presents their Great Christmas Light Show through Dec. 30 nightly from 5:30-9:30 p.m. There are 1.5 miles with 500 beautiful holiday light displays to drive through. Cost for vehicles with 1-15 guests is $15. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 13, guests can park and walk in Santa’s Village. Children can enjoy the free petting zoo, visit with Santa, toasting marshmallows and “Santa’s Rockin’ Christmas Tree” shows every 30 minutes.
From Dec. 18-30, Santa’s Village will be open nightly. The site is closed Christmas Day.
Friday, Nov. 27- Dec. 31, Brookgreen Gardens presents “Nights of a Thousand Candles” with over 2,700 lit candles and sparkling lights. From 4-9 p.m. prepaid guests can walk the gardens hearing live holiday music bands, harpists, strolling bagpipers, singing carolers and enjoy food sold there.
Tickets are available online at www.brookline.org or 844-271-3410. Due to social distancing, 50% fewer tickets are being sold each night this year.
Saturday, Nov. 28, all county libraries, Horry County Museum and L.W. Paul Living History Farm are closed.
Saturday, Nov. 28 from 5-7 p.m., the Intracoastal Christmas Regatta boat parade begins at Little River Inlet. It ends at Dock Holiday’s Marina. Yachts for Tots donations are appreciated.
Every Sunday from Nov. 29 -Dec. 27, The Market Common offers free carriage rides from 3-6 p.m. Pick up and drop off are at Howard Avenue and Nevers Street in front of Dolce Lusso Salon. Masks are required. Only members of the same party or family can ride together due to social distancing.
Saturday, Dec. 5, Coastal Carolina University’s Chanticleers football team plays Liberty University of Lynchburg, Virginia at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Time is undecided.
There will be no Carolina Forest Civic Association December meeting.
Have a safe and healthy week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
