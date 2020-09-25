We are glad community writers are asked to return after a six-month furlough due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, past longtime resident Alvin Shuman succumbed to this terrible disease. Beloved Janis Brownfield and Joanna Ellers died from other causes. Our condolences and prayers go to their families and others who lost treasured family and friends. We send healing wishes to everyone bravely fighting or who fought COVID-19 and those recovering from serious health problems.
Friday, Aug. 28, residents donated dog or cat food, toys and monetary contributions to the Grand Strand Humane Society. Many thanks to social committee member Linda Elias for chairing this event for the past 10 years.
Friday, Sept. 11, a Moveable Feast was held at Pawley’s Plantation in Pawleys Island.
The event featured Plantation Lakes resident and author Ron Sardanopoli, a Sept. 11, 2001, first responder. He spoke about and gave book signings for his recent book, “Leap of Trust” currently selling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
His new book, “Controlled Chaos,” is being released on Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. We gratefully thank Ron for his 36 years of military service.
Plantation Lakes book club members Wendy Pistoia, Lorraine Cullen, Barbara Drossos, Janet Florentin and Linda Lenertz attended. Ron particularly thanks Wendy for her special help.
Wednesday, Sept.16 was the last day of Plantation Lakes’ water aerobics. Attendees heartily thank instructors Diane Barrenberg and Renee Bittner for leading them this summer. Spokesperson Gerry Franklin says they thank the board of directors and Waccamaw Management for navigating them through COVID-19 restrictions. It was a joyful sport for all participants. Although sad to see this season end, they look forward to next year with even more new faces.
Thursday, Sept. 17, the ladies luncheon was superbly hosted by Lorraine Girardin at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux in Myrtle Beach. Lorraine awarded fun prizes. They enjoyed savory food and being together.
The Architectural Review Board meets Thursday, Oct. 1 and 15 at 9 a.m.
The board of directors meets Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
The landscape committee meets Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
The social committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Please note the special date change.
New 2021 officer nominations are accepted at this meeting and voted on in November.
This year, the social committee has been collecting donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach with Nancy Ortiz as chairperson.
The items they most need are canned chicken, tuna, soup, canned fruit, ravioli or pasta sauce, jelly, 18-ounce jars of peanut butter, 12-16-ounce boxes of cereal, 16-ounce boxes of spaghetti, instant potatoes and boxed macaroni and cheese.
Helping Hand is a United Way of Horry County Community Partner. It is a short-term crisis and referral agency providing services to prevent those in need from falling into homelessness. Donations may be dropped off at 6:45 p.m. at the clubhouse before the meeting or brought to ladies luncheons.
The Thursday, Oct. 15 ladies luncheon will be hosted by Debbie Bonner at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach at 4930 U.S. 17 South. Dining will be outdoors except if it is raining. Orders are off the menu with separate checks. More details will follow.
The lights committee meets Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
The lake committee meets Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
The covenants committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 is Plantation Lakes’ adult Halloween outdoor celebration chaired by Kathy Haight.
Saturday, Oct. 31 is Plantation Lakes’ kids’ Halloween outdoor celebration. A costume parade and Trunk or Treating are possible considerations complying with pandemic restrictions.
Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ 12th annual holiday boutique chaired by president Leslie Morgan. This year, it will be a totally outdoor event with over 30 vendors outside the clubhouse.
There will be a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing, holiday decor and year-round decor. The silent auction is always a favorite for many. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 1.
Friday, Nov. 13, Plantation Lakes’ veterans happy hour will be chaired by Wendy Pistoia.
Congratulations to Plantation Lakes resident Rich Carlson for his election to Community Associations Institute board of directors for two years beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
We send very happy birthday wishes to Doug Butters, Mary Lippman, Forrester Morgan, Tony Owens, Karen Schoeck, Diane Terrill and Debbie Wildrick.
Happy anniversary and many more to Laura and Dennis DiSabato and Roxanna and Monty Friebel.
Healing wishes for Leslie Morgan.
We send sincere condolences to Don Bowne on his beloved mother’s passing.
Happy New Year (Rosh Hashanah) to all who celebrate.
Have a safe and good week.
Email us at sherlissa@ aol.com with your news.
