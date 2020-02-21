Happy Valentine’s Day weekend, everyone.
Groundhog Sir Walter Wally in Raleigh, North Carolina predicts six more weeks of winter, disagreeing with Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil.
The community newsletter states that your contractors must observe one-side of road parking policy.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
The monthly board of directors meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
President Joel Busby said they are getting bids to redo the lighting that is currently out around the pool and on the bridges.
The security system and cameras are being updated.
The lake committee reported that they are revamping the boat launch.
The light pole committee chairman Bob Sweet was in Columbia meeting with legislators. There are 664 completed homes and 12 new homes are under construction.
New 2019 resident Robert Kelly will volunteer on the financial committee. His wife Regina is an alternate.
Thirty pool chairs and 40 chaises were re-strapped.
After the board went into closed session at 7 p.m., they spoke in whispered tones. Residents could barely hear them, so most departed annoyed with the lack of transparency.
The next meeting is Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Plantation Lakes resident Don Bowne organized the Feb. 8 “Wreaths Across America” benefit dinner and show to provide wreaths at Florence National Cemetery’s veterans’ graves.
Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., Plantation Lakes resident Ron Sardanopoli will discuss his fascinating book, “Leap of Trust” at Carolina Forest Library. It is a biographical book about boxer Jimmy Gomez in 1970s New York City.
Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6-10 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ Valentine’s dinner and dance. Maximum capacity was reached weeks ago.
Ducatis Trattoria & Pizzeria, owned by Plantation Lakes resident Nick Stefanchik, is catering dinner at 7 p.m. Cost per person is $10. The social committee is supplying dessert. DJ Buff’s Regan Lambert will provide music.
Social committee ladies volunteer many hours working together to make this an incredibly amazing event each year for everyone in Plantation Lakes.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. The social committee is donating food to Meals on Wheels the first quarter of 2020.
All residents are welcome to bring non-perishable food donations to either ladies luncheons or social committee meetings which are the third Tuesday each month at 6:45 p.m.
Most needed items are canned vegetables, canned fruits and all pasta except spaghetti. Special sugar-free desserts including cake or cookie mixes, puddings and cookies are greatly appreciated. Social committee member Janice Case will deliver to Meals on Wheels.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m. They need a new volunteer secretary. Many thanks to retiring secretary Ray Lane for his five years.
Contact chairman Roger Elsasser at 843-236-1881.
The 2020 ARB guidelines are in effect. They are on Plantation Lakes’ www.plmbpoa.com website under Resource Documents. Click ARB Information to see the guidelines.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ladies’ luncheon is at Crooked Oak Tavern at 328 Laurel St. in downtown Conway. Hostesses are Maureen Canil, Lizzy DiCamillo, Debbie Green, Les Koziara and Connie Lombardo.
The $23 cash cost includes non-alcoholic beverage, cheesecake dessert, tax and gratuity and will be collected at the door. Remember your name badges.
Name badge purchase order forms are located on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com under Documents with Barbara Drossos’ contact information.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Monday, March 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 12, the Scrapbooking/card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 is the St. Patrick’s themed-happy hour trivia night sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Debbie and Joel Green.
Saturday, April 25 is Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo.
We send happy birthday wishes to Chet Crocket, Nancie Doughty, Lorraine Girardin, Ron Girardin, Rich Lippman, Mike Pasacane and Lenore Russo.
AARP Foundation volunteer tax-aides are offering free tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those over 50 years old. You must bring your 2018 tax return, your South Carolina photo ID card, social security card and your bank account information for government refunds.
They will be at Carolina Forest Library Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. through April 9 and at Socastee Library Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at 6 p.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Horry County Planning and Zoning Director David Schwerd will speak about an S.C. 31 Carolina Forest interchange and Gardner Lacy extension.
Have a great week.
