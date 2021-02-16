Groundhog Sir Walter Wally of Raleigh, North Carolina, predicted an early spring. That was a different forecast than the one from groundhog Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania Phil predicting another six weeks of winter.
On Feb. 2, the communications committee emailed the February community newsletter.
Feb. 4 was the board of directors’ first virtual meeting open to community members since March. The landscape committee will remove and replace old upper pool plantings. The directors voted to extend another two-year term to architectural review board chairman Roger Elsasser and members Don Bowne and Arnold Spain. The ARB will begin charging small fees for residential projects approximately 60 days following required documentation and notification.
Only 57 Plantation Lakes lots remain. The street lights committee greatly appreciates resident and state Rep. Tim McGinnis’s ardent support. Bill 3194 passed overwhelmingly in the House of Representatives, reigning in Santee Cooper despite the possible sale of the state-run utility. Tim and lights committee chairman Bob Sweet worked together on an amendment to it. Bob requested a list of all 700 homeowner associations Santee Cooper services. Tim McGinnis got it.
The covenants committee needs a new volunteer as one member is moving. There was lengthy discussion about whether the lake committee can begin part one of a four-part aeration project to improve lake quality. Cost for part one would be $5,357.
The directors agreed that the No. 1 priority project is refurbishing the clubhouse screened-in porch with windows, insulation, HVAC and upgraded lighting. The first step requires new engineer and architect estimates. The second priority project is getting the pool mushroom painted. Both pool area bathroom doors will be replaced with heavy-duty fiberglass doors. A future beach volleyball court, possible electronic boat ramp gate and Carolina Forest median plantings all need further research.
Friday, Feb. 12, is the deadline to RSVP to Alma Wright at 240-377-7285 for the Thursday, Feb. 18, ladies luncheon. Alma and Janet Florentin are hosting it at Croissants Bistro & Bakery at 8014 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Lunch is in a private dining room on the Hook and Barrel side distanced from other patrons. Place orders from the regular breakfast and lunch menu. Food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach are welcome at the luncheon. Items needed are all kinds of cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, rice (one pound or less), canned soups, tomato sauce, instant coffee, tea bags, apple juice, Kool-Aid and instant ice tea.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Lizzy DiCamillo and Debbie Green at plantation lakessocial spotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane Colarik at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan attending the meeting.
Food donations to Helping Hand by all residents of Plantation Lakes may be dropped off in the clubhouse between 6:30-6:45 p.m. that evening.
Many people have lost jobs and suffered during the pandemic. They desperately need this food.
Thursday, Feb. 18, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. The meeting is closed because of pandemic protocols.
Contact the board at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Required 2021 ARB forms for new projects are available on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io .
Committee meetings and community events information can be found on the website.
Thursday, Feb. 18, the street lights committee has a 7 p.m. conference call meeting.
Tuesday, Feb. 23, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
Thursday, Feb. 25, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
Thursday, Feb. 25, the lake committee has a 7 p.m. conference call meeting.
Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
Monday, March 1, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
Thursday, March 4, the board of directors meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
Saturday, April 3, Irene Gifford will chair the children’s Easter egg hunt.
Saturday, June 5, is the spring yard sale.
Friday, June 25, Debbie and Joel Green will host the first happy hour on the clubhouse back patio.
Friday, July 30, Stan Vitale will provide keyboard entertainment for the “Music Under the Star” event.
Happy birthday to Nancy Doughty and Ron Girardin.
Get well wishes to Brenden Lohmeier, Greg Mormile. Barbara Galante’s brother and Colleen Trusdle.
Congratulations to U.S. Marine Corps Boot Camp graduate Taylor Tibak.
On Feb. 8, South Carolina COVID-19 vaccines began being offered to those age 65 and older.
Our lawn was just treated for pre- and post-emergent weed control. Crepe myrtles, hydrangeas and rose bushes need January-February pruning.
On Feb. 13, the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets for a litter pickup at 8 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Monday, Feb. 15, is Presidents Day. This is a federal and state holiday in South Carolina. Thirteen states do not observe it. Horry County students enjoy a holiday.
Friday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. is a blood drive at the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 1301 Second Ave. in Conway. Check the American Red Cross sponsor code “Horry” for this.
Have a safe and healthy week! E-mail us at sherlissa@aol.com.
