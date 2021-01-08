Hope that everyone had a safe and happy New Year’s Eve. We enjoyed watching the magnificent but illegal fireworks displays that lit up the skies of Plantation Lakes at various places. The heavy rain by day did not hinder the great display.
Jan. 1, the communications committee mass emailed the January newsletter.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact new 2021 co-presidents Liz DiCamillo and Debbie Green with questions at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com.
Due to clubhouse pandemic restrictions, contact new secretary Diane Colarik at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan to attend the meeting.
Helping Hand donation items needed are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, fruit, boxed cookies, peanut butter and spaghetti.
There will be no January ladies luncheon.
Jan. 21, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed per COVID-19 guidelines. Residents must use the new 2021 ARB forms for new projects. These forms are available on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website, https://app.townsq.io.
Use the website to learn about committee meetings and community events too.
Thursday, Jan. 21, the street lights committee meeting is scheduled. Due to the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call.
Tuesday, Jan. 26, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Due to the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call.
Happy birthday wishes to Bella Forman, Judy Elsasser, Shelly Hartman, and Ed’s dad Tom Piotrowski.
Happy anniversary wishes to Donna and Tony Owens.
Boosting immunity this winter is important. Some foods that support the immune system are mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, red bell peppers, sweet potatoes, garlic, ginger, zinc, citrus fruit, chicken soup, poultry, oysters, green tea, turmeric, and low-fat yogurt with live and active cultures.
Stay well hydrated. Both webmd.com and mayoclinic.com say that water removes toxins, improves skin, lubricates joints, carries oxygen to cells, prevents dehydration, helps weight loss and regulates body temperature. They recommend 11 cups daily for women and 15 for men.
Exercise is important. Go outdoors on clear days and try walking, jogging or biking. Hit the beach, hiking trails or stroll the neighborhood. During bad weather, try using equipment, workout videos, climbing stairs or jumping rope. Dumbbells, pushups and sit ups are good, too.
Sunlight regulates the body’s circadian rhythm, which controls your body clock and affects sleep habits. Vitamin D in sunlight helps boost immunity. Sunlight boosts serotonin in the brain helping to reduce SAD (seasonal affective disorders) and increase energy.
Stay connected with family and friends to help avoid depression.
Wash hands thoroughly for 20 seconds and socially distance six feet.
Horry County Schools classes will continue being totally virtual until Jan. 18.
Saturday, Jan. 9 at 8 a.m., the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center to do litter cleanup on local roads.
Volunteers are needed and welcome.
Jan. 9-10 is the Tyrant Wrestling Duals tournament with female and male divisions at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for $25 per day.
Saturday, Jan. 9, from 1-5 p.m. is the Rivertown Wine Around opportunity to sample wine at Conway’s various participating businesses for $25 per ticket. Pre-register at https://conwayalive.com.
Jan. 11-15, Horry Georgetown Technical College’s first week of spring semester classes will all be virtual.
Friday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. will be Surfside Beach’s first Polar Bear Plunge at 20 Ocean Blvd. South.
Check-in is 11 a.m. Cost per person is $30. It will be hosted by Kind Keeper Animal Rescue of 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. All proceeds will benefit this no-kill animal shelter. The event is at Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill.
For more information, contact kindkeeper.org or 843-427-4388.
Jan. 15-18, from noon- 8 p.m. will be Rivertown Ice Rink at Town Green at 200 Laurel St. in downtown Conway, sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank.
A temporary synthetic ice surface is being provided for the event.
Each skating session will be for one hour with the final one beginning at 7 p.m.
Cost is $15 per person including skate rental. There will be no advance sales.
Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Horry County schools and government offices, except public safety operations, will be closed for the national holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, Coastal Carolina University’s spring semester classes begin.
Jan. 20, the Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
The speaker is Jason Thompson, Horry County’s RIDE III program coordinator. He will answer questions about the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project and discuss other future projects.
Have a safe and healthy week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
