We extend a hearty thanks to the social committee ladies who worked hard beautifully decorating the clubhouse for the holidays.
Michal Kovac and David Turner did a great job chairing Plantation Lakes’ annual turkey trot again this year.
Resident and state representative Tim McGinnis provided healthy snacks from his and his wife Michelle’s restaurant, the Famous Toastery.
Overall winners for the 5K were Jake Dulson and Erin O’Hagan. Category winners were: kids age 12 and under, Amelia Trotta and Finian Mahood; teens age 13-17, Ellie Atkins and Charlie King; adults age 18-39, Jacqueline Brengel and Trevor Atkins; masters age 40-54, Christine Rockey and Sosa Diego Sr.; seniors age 55-64, Sue Aurandt and John Mulloy; grand master age 65-plus, Sandra Van Campen and Don Aurandt.
Saturday morning was a sunny 60 degrees for breakfast with Santa at the clubhouse for children ages 11 and under.
Chairpersons were Irene Gifford and Jessica Buttles.
Pancakes, bacon, and sausage were served by Howard Gifford. There was hot chocolate, hot apple cider and desserts.
Many thanks to social committee ladies for all their hard work before, during and after this event. Leftover food was donated to the homeless. Donations of baby formula, baby bottles, regular and receiving blankets, children’s clothing and diapers size 4 and up to Family Outreach of Horry County were welcomed that day.
Interested volunteers to help Family Outreach should contact director Susan Canterbury at 843-234-2350. They prevent poverty, child abuse and neglect by providing education, training and support.
Plantation Lakes event sponsors were the social committee, Rob Mason’s Plantation Realty Group, and Steven Quickery’s Custom Home Consulting Group.
Other sponsors are Carolina Forest Kroger, Jersey Bagels & Subs and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Saturday night was Plantation Lakes’ holiday happy hour at the clubhouse. Everyone brought a delicious appetizer or dessert to share and their own beverage.
Many dressed in holiday attire. It was a festive and merry evening with a fabulous turnout. We all wished each other a Merry Christmas or Happy Chanukah.
Thursday, Dec. 12, the holiday ladies luncheon at Pine Lakes Country Club was scheduled to be hosted by Lyndorcas Carlson, Linda Elias, Barbara Galante, Ginni Norton and Wendy Pistoia.
There will be no boat parade, December social committee meeting, or New Year’s Eve party.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Thursday, Dec. 19, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Dec. 26, the finance committee and lake committee meet at 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4, the social committee will take down holiday decorations. Volunteers are greatly appreciated.
Happy birthday wishes to Steve Elias, Arlene Miklaszewski, Gloria Moyer and Ed Piotrowski.
At a holiday event, the previous writer of this column and past resident Tony McDonald and his wife Jan said they are enjoying life in the Grand Dunes after moving from Plantation Lakes.
From 5:30-9:30 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30, enjoy driving through 1 ½ miles of holiday lights at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex’s Great Christmas Light Show, at 150 Citizen’s Circle.
Santa’s village is open Friday-Sunday until Dec. 15, then nightly from Dec. 19 – Dec. 30. Both are closed Dec. 25.
Through Dec. 21, Thursdays-Sundays from 3-10 p.m., Brookgreen Gardens presents Nights of a Thousand Candles. Enjoy over 2,700 lit candles and lights and carolers singing at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet.
Saturday, Dec. 14, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group collects local highway litter. They meet 8 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10-11 a.m., the Carolina Forest Recreation Center offers pet pictures with Santa for $5 and a pet goodie bag.
Saturday, Dec. 14, the C.B. Berry Community Center at 2250 S.C. 179 in Little River presents “Breakfast with Santa and Grinch” for $8 per child. Register at www.horrycounty.org/ParksRecLive/home.
Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 12-4 p.m., The Market Commons’ Holiday Bazaar has holiday crafts and baked goods along the Howard Avenue esplanade.
Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers men’s basketball team plays North Carolina Central Eagles at the HTC Center in Conway.
Sunday, Dec. 22, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. The Market Common presents the Lighting of the Menorah by Temple Shalom of Myrtle Beach in Valor Park for the first night of Chanukah.
Ron Tagliabue mentioned in his column last week about the 511-road assistance app to download on your smart phone. The scdot511 app informs about road closures, congestion and accidents affecting your road that minute.
Click on Myrtle Beach area for local traffic. If traveling, click on that area. Travel information 511 is effective in all but eight states.
We found on the www.511sc.org website you can sign up for my511sc alerts.
