June 3 was the board of directors meeting at the clubhouse. The board
appointed resident Stan Vitale as chairman of the newly created clubhouse renovation committee.
Stan spoke at length about his ideas for this committee. He will confer with a member from all current committees. Resident Joe Goodwin spoke about adding two beach volleyball courts and a shower to the common area for a total cost of $25,000. Joe runs volleyball courts all over Myrtle Beach. He would be glad to help set these up and teach the sport to residents. The BOD said that clubhouse renovation has first priority. They will determine what funds are available beyond covering the costly renovation. The children’s pool mushroom fountain is painted red and white.
All three bridges are stained and sealed. Irene Gifford, the Firewise chairperson, communicated with Drake Carroll, the state Firewise coordinator. She said Plantation Lakes is a Firewise community and paperwork will be corrected to reflect this. The BOD and Waccamaw Management agreed that trash compliance will now require that trash be at the curb by 5 p.m. Thursdays
and back inside homes by midnight Friday. Discussion ensued regarding teenagers spouting profanity at the pool in the presence of young children. Adult residents desire a pool rule removing the culprits from the pool area. There is no date to resume community concrete sidewalk repairs, which were halted approximately 15 months ago. President Lori Buse said officers need to walk the community to determine where sidewalk repairs are needed. Officer Rich Carlson volunteered to visit and talk with lakefront homeowners who have not responded to HOA letters requesting that their yards be cleaned up.
July 1, the BOD meets at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
On May 30, residents Howard Forman, Rich Galante Sr. and Stan Vitale borrowed resident Monty Friebel’s truck and delivered 400 gallons of water for trees and shrubs on the new medians outside the Plantation Lakes entrance. Many thanks to all of them for doing hours of water brigade for several days to counter weeks of drought. Carolina Forest Middle of the Road is an organization formed to ensure the median landscaping is maintained.
Donations are much needed and tax deductible. They can be made at www.cfmiddleoftheroad.com. The money pays for year-round maintenance by professional landscapers.
The communications committee has email blasted the June community newsletter. Contact the committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
On June 5, Plantation Lakes’ annual yard sale was chaired by Connie Lombardo. Over 50 homes participated. The social committee sold items for residents who were unable to sell at their homes.
A Goodwill truck at the clubhouse accepted unsold items after the sale.
Plantation Lakes Water Aerobics classes are held Monday - Friday from 8:45-9:45 a.m. with music all summer at the upper pool. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. with two noodles and water weights.
Classes are for Plantation Lakes residents only. Waivers are on the website: https://app.townsq.io. Print, sign and bring them to your first class.
The June 12 food truck event was postponed because the main food truck is out of commission.
By June 13, RSVP to Debbie Poat at 843-855-0918 for the June 17 Plantation Lakes ladies luncheon at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille at Barefoot Landing at noon. Hostesses are Debbie Poat and Kathy Haight. Orders are off the menu.
On June 15, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact the committee at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane at dianecolarik @yahoo.com if you plan to attend. Food donations from all Plantation Lakes residents to Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach are welcome between 6:30-6:45 p.m. Items needed are all kinds of cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, applesauce multipack snack containers, tomato sauce, apple juice, Kool-Aid, instant coffee and instant iced tea.
On June 17, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m.
ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website: https://app.townsq.io. Contact the board at arb@plantationlakespoa.com or place documents in the ARB drop box by the clubhouse door.
On June 23, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
On June 24, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
On June 3, a new five-digit ramp gate lock was installed. The Plantation Lakes website https://app.townsq.io has the lock combination. The boat ramp and gate lock are usable by Plantation Lakes eligible boats only.
On June 29, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On June 25 at 7 p.m., Debbie and Joel Green will host the first post-COVID happy
hour outside the clubhouse.
July 3 is a golf cart parade and children’s bicycle parade.
Happy birthday to Ray Dion, Dennis DiSabato and John Lemke.
Happy anniversary to Amberly and Brian Green.
On June 12, the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets at 8 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to collect litter.
Have a great week! Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
