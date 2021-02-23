On Feb. 9, we visited the McLeod Carolina Forest ER and our physicians’ offices inquiring when McLeod would next offer a local vaccine clinic. They did not know of any nor did they have any vaccine vouchers to be used for one. We were told to check where we learned that McLeod Medical Plaza in Florence had vaccines.
On Feb. 10, we arrived at 7:30 a.m. and waited in line outdoors for the building to open at 8 a.m. Medical Plaza gave us vouchers for Feb. 12 vaccines as they were pre-booked until then. On the night of Feb. 11, we checked for news of an upcoming vaccine clinic. There was no news. On Feb. 12, we arrived at 7:30 a.m. for the 8 a.m. building opening to receive our vaccines. They kindly allowed everyone to wait indoors due to the rain. The operation moved smoothly with us finishing our post-vaccine waiting period at 8:50 a.m. We are very glad that we arrived so early as we observed the huge number of people after us.
Upon arrival home, we immediately canceled the hospitals where we had future vaccine dates scheduled to open those slots to others. That night we were very surprised to learn McLeod Health scheduled a vaccine clinic at the Academy for Arts, Science and Technology High School on International Drive on Feb. 13 when we had no indication that would happen.
Plantation Lakes resident Rich Galante Sr. spoke with the operations engineer at Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority regarding the well they are starting to drill at the end of Juxa Drive by Ten Oaks Middle School. The well will provide substantial extra water storage capacity and we hope it will increase water pressure during high volume usage for Plantation Lakes residents nearby. After the well is drilled, GSWSA will bid out the well building to be constructed. The project is expected to take about a year to complete.
Plantation Lakes resident Howard Forman has started organizing various landscaper estimates to maintain the new Carolina Forest Boulevard medians facing our development.
Feb. 18 ladies luncheon details to follow.
February 22-24, Helping Hand food donations are welcome at the home of Nancy Ortiz. For her address, please contact plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Place food in the box outside her home. Items needed are all kinds of cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, canned soups, tomato sauce, instant coffee, tea bags, apple juice, Kool-Aid and instant iced tea.
Reach the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com .
On Feb. 23, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Feb. 25, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m.
Also on Feb. 25, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. via conference call. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
On March 1, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On March 4 and March 18, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. The meeting is closed because of pandemic protocols. Contact the board at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Required 2021 ARB Forms for new projects are available on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website . Committee meeting dates and community events information are on the website.
On March 4, the board of directors meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Contact the BOD at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
On March 16, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Lizzy DiCamillo and Debbie Green at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com.
Contact secretary Diane Colarik at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan to attend the meeting. All residents may deliver Helping Hand food donations to the clubhouse from 6:30-6:45 p.m. that evening.
On March 18, the street lights committee meets 7 p.m. via conference call.
On April 3, Irene Gifford will chair the children’s Easter egg hunt.
June 5 is the spring yard sale.
On June 25, Debbie and Joel Green will host the first happy hour on the clubhouse back patio.
On July 30, Stan Vitale will entertain on keyboard for the “Music Under the Stars” event.
Happy birthday to Linda Elias and Samantha Wood.
We send condolences to Bill Norton for his brother’s passing.
Happy anniversary to Sheryl and Mark Wirtz.
From April 5-9, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center offers spring break camp for coed children ages 5-12. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per day or $100 for all five days. Pay the registration and fee now through March 29 to guarantee your child a slot. Each child needs to bring a lunch and two snacks per day. Call 843-915-5332 for more information. The center is located at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
Have a safe and healthy week. Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
