A Plantation Lakes family is proudly honoring their daughter in U.S. Marine Corps boot camp with a banner outside their front door. We thank her and all military for their service. Waccamaw Management sent them a warning letter to take the banner down as it is against the covenants. The family plans to take the banner down Feb. 5 when their daughter graduates from boot camp.
Many residents in Plantation Lakes were shocked and outraged that honoring a family member in our nation’s military is a finable offense. Residents expressed their support for this family on the Plantation Lakes Facebook “Family Fun” page. Why are residents permitted to decorate their homes for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, graduations, the Fourth of July, Halloween, Christmas and birthdays but not for military honor?
On Jan. 26 and Feb. 23, both Tuesdays, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Jan. 28 and Feb. 25, both Thursdays, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Also on those dates, the lake committee also meets at 7 p.m. Due to the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call. Contact the committees at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Feb. 1, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Feb. 4 and Feb. 18, both Thursdays, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Residents must use the new 2021 ARB forms for new projects. These forms are available on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io . Use the website to learn about committee meetings and community events, too. Contact the ARB at arb @plantationlakes.com.
Thursday, Feb. 4, the board of directors is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. via video conference. When they did this in January, committee chairs and board members attended. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
Due to the pandemic and the clubhouse still being closed, there will be no Valentine’s Day dinner, dance or happy hour celebration.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Liz DiCamillo and Debbie Green at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane Colarik at dianecolarik@ yahoo.com if you plan attending the meeting due to clubhouse pandemic restrictions.
The communications committee can be contacted at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, the ladies luncheon will be hosted by Janet Florentin and Alma Wright. Venue and details will follow.
Thursday, Feb. 18, is the date of the street lights committee meeting. During the pandemic, meetings have been by conference call.
Happy birthday to Chad Daniels, Patti Grimm, Linda Lenertz and Donna Owens.
Coastal Carolina University men’s and women’s basketball games may be viewed on ESPN+. Limited single game tickets will be available.
Season tickets are being rolled over to the 2021-2022 season.
On Feb. 13 at 8 a.m., the Beautify Carolina Forest group will meet at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to do litter cleanup on local roads. Volunteers are needed and welcome.
Have a safe and healthy week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
