Thursday, Nov. 26, Plantation Lakes’ annual turkey trot was chaired by David Turner and Michal Kovac. Famous Toastery owner Tim McGinnis and his daughter provided healthy snacks.
Overall winner was Kaden Buchler. Kids 12 and under winners were Anna Trisler, Henry Funderbunk and Tyler Wolfe. Marietta Rutenberg and Kaden Buchler were the teenagers 13-17 winners. Adults ages 18-39 winners were Ellie Atkins and Cullen Dore. Masters ages 40-54 winners were Christine Rockey and Diego Sosa. Seniors ages 55-64 winners were Maryjo Quinn and Larry King. Grand Masters ages 65+ winners were Joanna Scales and David Shetterly.
Saturday, Dec. 5, Plantation Lakes’ annual holiday boat parade will be chaired by Forrester Morgan and board of directors’ member Rich Carlson. If you want your boat to join the parade, email Forrester at ForresterLMorgan@gmail.com and decorate your boats. It would be great if 12-15 boats participate.
Starting time and route details will be emailed to participants soon. Weather permitting, an outdoor festivity will follow.
Monday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., the ladies brunch is at Michelle and Tim McGinnis’s Famous Toastery. Contact president and hostess Leslie Morgan at 301-717-6790 with questions.
Orders are off the menu. Food is prepared from scratch. Enjoy leisurely and patiently socializing with friends during preparation. Tables will not be served simultaneously.
Remember, please bring food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach. Items needed are canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, fruit, boxed cookies, peanut butter and spaghetti. Wear your name badge.
Monday, Dec. 7, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10, the Card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
By Sunday, Dec. 6, RSVP chairperson Irene Gifford at 843-877-2611 with your children’s names, genders and ages to enable gifts from Santa at Plantation Lakes’ annual Santa Claus visit. It will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, from 3-5 p.m. and sponsored by the social committee.
Due to pandemic restrictions, it will be held on the clubhouse back patio instead of indoors. Santa will give gifts to children age 11 and under during their visit with him. Optional photos can be taken by Erin Dietrich from 3-4:15 p.m.
Accompany Santa in your decorated golf cart while he rides through the community waving to everyone. The parade ends with Mr. Softee.
There is no December social committee meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 17, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m. Meetings are closed per COVID-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB forms for new projects.
Thursday, Dec. 17, the street lights committee is scheduled at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22, the covenants committee is scheduled at 7 p.m.
Waste Industries will be closed the Wednesday before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. They will collect trash one day later for both holidays. Check their website, www.wasteindustries.com/myrtlebeach/holidayschedule, for their year-round holiday schedule.
Use Plantation Lakes’ website app, https://app.townsq.io, to learn about community events and locate documents.
We send condolences to Virginia and Gene Godwin on Virginia’s father’s passing.
We send get well wishes to Linda Lucas.
Happy birthday wishes to Monty Friebel, Nora Mason, Ann McDonald and Gina Vitale.
Be in total control when walking your dog. Walk in front of your pet. Use a short leash so you can prevent aggressive behavior towards neighbors or other dogs. Be considerate and clean up after your dog. Don’t leave your dog or cat unattended on your property from dusk onward as hawks, coyotes and bears can easily prey on them.
Saturday, Dec. 5, Coastal Carolina University’s Chanticleers football team plays the Liberty University Flames of Lynchburg, Virginia, at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle presents the “Great Christmas Light Show” through Dec. 30 nightly from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
There are 1.5 miles with 500 beautiful holiday light displays to drive through. Cost for vehicles with 1-15 guests is $15. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 13, guests can park and walk in Santa’s Village.
Children can enjoy the free petting zoo, visit with Santa, toasting marshmallows and Santa’s Rockin Christmas Tree shows every 30 minutes. From Dec. 18-30, Santa’s Village will be open nightly. The site is closed Christmas Day.
Through Dec. 31, Brookgreen Gardens presents “Nights of a Thousand Candles” with over 2,700 lit candles and sparkling lights. From 4-9 p.m., prepaid guests walk the gardens hearing live holiday music bands, harpists, strolling bagpipers, singing carolers and enjoy food sold there. Tickets are available online at www.brookline.org or 844-271-3410.
Every Sunday through Dec. 27, The Market Common offers free carriage rides from 3-6 p.m. Pick up and drop off are at Howard Avenue and Nevers Street in front of Dolce Lusso Salon.
Have a safe and healthy week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
